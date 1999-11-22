Streams and Ground Waters
1st Edition
Description
Streams around the world flow toward the sea in floodplains. All along this transit, there is exchange of water between the stream itself and the surrounding sediments which form the floodplain. Many chemical, biological, and geological processes occur when water moves back and forth between streams and these flood plain sediments. Streams and Groundwaters focuses on the consequences of water flow between streams, their underlying sediments, and surrounding landscapes. Certain to appeal to anyone interested in stream ecology, the management of stream ecosystems, or landscape ecology, this volume should become a oft-opened reference.
Readership
Multidisciplinary. Targeted towards stream ecologists, groundwater ecologists, biochemists, hydrologists, and water resource managers. The diversity of topics should be of interest to nearly all lotic (i.e., flowing water) researchers, as well as researchers studying whole watershed processes and researchers examining ecosystems that are linked to streams such as groundwater, riparian and soil ecologists.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 425
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2000
- Published:
- 22nd November 1999
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080517995
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123898456
About the Authors
Jeremy Jones Author
Jeremy B. Jones, Jr. studies land-water interactions, how processes occurring in terrestrial ecosystems impacts the movement of carbon and nutrients into streams, and how nutrients are used within stream ecosystems. His research has a particular focus in northern environments where climate change is thawing permafrost resulting in the release of carbon and nutrients from previously frozen soils, and altering the hydrologic connections between watersheds and streams. A central theme to this research is coupling between climate change, watershed and stream hydrology, and ecology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Arctic Biology, University of Fairbanks, Alaska, USA
Patrick Mulholland Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Tennessee, U.S.A.