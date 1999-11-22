Streams and Ground Waters - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123898456, 9780080517995

Streams and Ground Waters

1st Edition

Authors: Jeremy Jones Patrick Mulholland
eBook ISBN: 9780080517995
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123898456
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 22nd November 1999
Page Count: 425
Description

Streams around the world flow toward the sea in floodplains. All along this transit, there is exchange of water between the stream itself and the surrounding sediments which form the floodplain. Many chemical, biological, and geological processes occur when water moves back and forth between streams and these flood plain sediments. Streams and Groundwaters focuses on the consequences of water flow between streams, their underlying sediments, and surrounding landscapes. Certain to appeal to anyone interested in stream ecology, the management of stream ecosystems, or landscape ecology, this volume should become a oft-opened reference.

Readership

Multidisciplinary. Targeted towards stream ecologists, groundwater ecologists, biochemists, hydrologists, and water resource managers. The diversity of topics should be of interest to nearly all lotic (i.e., flowing water) researchers, as well as researchers studying whole watershed processes and researchers examining ecosystems that are linked to streams such as groundwater, riparian and soil ecologists.

Details

No. of pages:
425
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2000
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080517995
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123898456

About the Authors

Jeremy Jones

Jeremy Jones Author

Jeremy B. Jones, Jr. studies land-water interactions, how processes occurring in terrestrial ecosystems impacts the movement of carbon and nutrients into streams, and how nutrients are used within stream ecosystems. His research has a particular focus in northern environments where climate change is thawing permafrost resulting in the release of carbon and nutrients from previously frozen soils, and altering the hydrologic connections between watersheds and streams. A central theme to this research is coupling between climate change, watershed and stream hydrology, and ecology.

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute of Arctic Biology, University of Fairbanks, Alaska, USA

Patrick Mulholland Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Tennessee, U.S.A.

