Stratigraphy & Timescales, Volume 1
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Proterozoic Stratigraphy of Southern Indian Cratons and Global Context
D. Saha, S. Patranabis-Deb and A.S. Collins
- Conodont and Graptolite Biostratigraphy of the Ordovician System of Argentina
G.L. Albanesi and G. Ortega
- Chemostratigraphy and Chemofacies of Source Rock Analogues: A High-Resolution Analysis of Black Shale Successions from the Lower Silurian Formigoso Formation (Cantabrian Mountains, NW Spain)
T. Ferriday and M. Montenari
- Macroevolution and Biostratigraphy of Paleozoic Foraminifers
D. Vachard
- Ultra-High Resolution Palynostratigraphy of the Early Bajocian Sauzei and Humphriesianum Zones (Middle Jurassic) from Outcrop Sections in the Upper Rhine Area, Southwest Germany
S. Feist-Burkhardt and A.E. Götz
- The Relevance of Iberian Sedimentary Successions for Paleogene Stratigraphy and Timescales
A. Payros, V. Pujalte, X. Orue-Etxebarria, E. Apellaniz, G. Bernaola, J.I. Baceta, F. Caballero, J. Dinarès-Turell, S. Monechi, S. Ortiz, B. Schmitz and J. Tosquella
Description
Stratigraphy and Timescales covers current research across a wide range of stratigraphic disciplines, providing information on recent developments for the geoscientific research community. This fully commissioned review publication aims to foster and convey progress in stratigraphy, including geochronology, magnetostratigraphy, lithostratigraphy, event-stratigraphy, isotope stratigraphy, astrochronology, climatostratigraphy, seismic stratigraphy, biostratigraphy, ice core chronology, cyclostratigraphy, palaeoceanography, sequence stratigraphy, and more.
