Stratigraphy & Timescales - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128115497, 9780128115503

Stratigraphy & Timescales, Volume 1

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Michael Montenari
eBook ISBN: 9780128115503
Paperback ISBN: 9780128115497
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 22nd November 2016
Page Count: 518
Table of Contents

  1. Proterozoic Stratigraphy of Southern Indian Cratons and Global Context
    D. Saha, S. Patranabis-Deb and A.S. Collins
  2. Conodont and Graptolite Biostratigraphy of the Ordovician System of Argentina
    G.L. Albanesi and G. Ortega
  3. Chemostratigraphy and Chemofacies of Source Rock Analogues: A High-Resolution Analysis of Black Shale Successions from the Lower Silurian Formigoso Formation (Cantabrian Mountains, NW Spain)
    T. Ferriday and M. Montenari
  4. Macroevolution and Biostratigraphy of Paleozoic Foraminifers
    D. Vachard
  5. Ultra-High Resolution Palynostratigraphy of the Early Bajocian Sauzei and Humphriesianum Zones (Middle Jurassic) from Outcrop Sections in the Upper Rhine Area, Southwest Germany
    S. Feist-Burkhardt and A.E. Götz
  6. The Relevance of Iberian Sedimentary Successions for Paleogene Stratigraphy and Timescales
    A. Payros, V. Pujalte, X. Orue-Etxebarria, E. Apellaniz, G. Bernaola, J.I. Baceta, F. Caballero, J. Dinarès-Turell, S. Monechi, S. Ortiz, B. Schmitz and J. Tosquella

Description

Stratigraphy and Timescales covers current research across a wide range of stratigraphic disciplines, providing information on recent developments for the geoscientific research community. This fully commissioned review publication aims to foster and convey progress in stratigraphy, including geochronology, magnetostratigraphy, lithostratigraphy, event-stratigraphy, isotope stratigraphy, astrochronology, climatostratigraphy, seismic stratigraphy, biostratigraphy, ice core chronology, cyclostratigraphy, palaeoceanography, sequence stratigraphy, and more.

Key Features

  • Contains contributions from leading authorities in the field
  • Informs and updates on all the latest developments in the field
  • Aims to foster and convey progress in stratigraphy, including geochronology, magnetostratigraphy, lithostratigraphy, event-stratigraphy, and more

Readership

Academic and applied geoscientists in universities, industry and government; economic geologists, instructors and earth scientists.

Details

No. of pages:
518
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128115503
Paperback ISBN:
9780128115497

About the Serial Editors

Michael Montenari Serial Editor

Dr. Michael Montenari works at the Earth Sciences and Geography Department, Keele University.

Affiliations and Expertise

Earth Sciences and Geography Department, Keele University, Newcastle, UK

