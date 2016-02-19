Stratigraphic Micropaleontology of Atlantic Basin and Borderlands - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444415547, 9780080868479

Stratigraphic Micropaleontology of Atlantic Basin and Borderlands, Volume 6

1st Edition

Series Editors: F.M. Swain Jr.
eBook ISBN: 9780080868479
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st January 1977
Page Count: 602
Details

No. of pages:
602
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1977
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080868479

F.M. Swain Jr. Series Editor

Department of Geology & Geophysics, University of Minnesota, 108 Pillsbury Hall, Minneapolis, MN 55455-0219, USA.

