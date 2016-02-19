Stratigraphic Micropaleontology of Atlantic Basin and Borderlands, Volume 6
1st Edition
Series Editors: F.M. Swain Jr.
eBook ISBN: 9780080868479
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st January 1977
Page Count: 602
Details
- No. of pages:
- 602
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1977
- Published:
- 1st January 1977
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080868479
Ratings and Reviews
About the Series Editors
F.M. Swain Jr. Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Geology & Geophysics, University of Minnesota, 108 Pillsbury Hall, Minneapolis, MN 55455-0219, USA.
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.