Strategies, Techniques, & Approaches to Thinking - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9781416061526, 9781437706994

Strategies, Techniques, & Approaches to Thinking

4th Edition

Critical Thinking Cases in Nursing

Authors: Sandra Luz Castillo Sandra Luz Castillo
eBook ISBN: 9781437706994
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 2nd March 2009
Page Count: 280
Description

Designed to help beginning students develop critical thinking skills for nursing practice, this worktext presents over 80 realistic case studies and scenarios commonly encountered in the clinical setting. Using a straightforward approach and a variety of learning methods, it establishes a fundamental knowledge base and reinforces key concepts and principles. Guiding you through the application, analysis, and synthesis of knowledge in clinical situations, you will also learn how to integrate the nursing process as it applies to critical thinking. Covers timely issues such as delegation, prioritization, documentation/charting, and patient safety.

Key Features

  • Includes over 80 progressive cases that build as complications occur and encourage critical thinking skills in the clinical setting.
  • Case studies address important issues in current practice, including leadership and delegation, pharmacology, culture, bioterrorism, and environmental disasters.
  • Review questions reinforce case study applications and prepare you for test taking.
  • Includes evaluation learning activities that cover topics such as drug therapy, decision-making, and priority setting to help you apply critical thinking skills.

Table of Contents

Section One – Cognitive-Building Critical Thinking Activities

Professional Nursing Practice

Vital Signs

Temperature

Pulse

Respiration

Blood Pressure

Body Mechanics

Hygiene

Infection Control/Transmission of Organisms

Skin Integrity

Communication

Reporting Patient Status

Introduction to the Assessment Process

Basic Physical Assessment

Documentation

Self-Concept

Cultural Aspects of Nursing

Introduction to Formulating a Nursing Diagnosis

Formulating a Nursing Diagnosis

Assessment of the Elderly Patient

Caring for the Surgical Patient

Wound Assessment

Wound Dressings

The Patient with Fluid and Electrolyte Imbalance

Elimination – Urinary

Elimination – Bowel

General Nutrition

Gastrointestinal Tract

Diabetes Mellitus

Complication of Diabetes Mellitus

Insulin Therapy

Legal Considerations in Nursing Practice

Review Questions


Section Two – Priority-Setting and Decision-Making Activities

Standards of Professional Performance

The Patient Undergoing Surgery

The Patient with an Intestinal Obstruction

The Patient with a Colostomy

The Patient with Colon Cancer

The Patient with Total Parenteral Nutrition

The Patient with Cirrhosis of the Liver

The Patient with Hepatic Encephalopathy

The Patient with Diabetes Mellitus

The Patient Undergoing Hemodialysis

The Patient with Peripheral Arterial Disease

The Patient with Chest Pain

The Patient with Heart Failure

The Patient with a Stroke

The Patient with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

The Patient with a Chest Tube

The Patient with Urosepsis

The Patient with a Transurethral Resection of the Prostate

The Patient Receiving a Blood Transfusion

The Patient with Neutropenia

The Patient with a Hip Fracture

The Patient with a Fractured Tibia

The Patient with Cataract Surgery

The Patient with a Seizure Disorder

The Patient with a Do-Not-Resuscitate Order

Legal Considerations


Section Three – Applying the Critical Thinking Model

Clinical Situation #1

Clinical Situation #2

Clinical Situation #3

Clinical Situation #4

Clinical Situation #5

Clinical Situation #6

Clinical Situation #7

Clinical Situation #8

Clinical Situation #9

Clinical Situation #10

Clinical Situation #11

Clinical Situation #12

Clinical Situation #13

Clinical Situation #14

Clinical Situation #15

Clinical Situation #16

Clinical Situation #17

Clinical Situation #18

Clinical Situation #19

Clinical Situation #20

Clinical Situation #21

Clinical Situation #22


Section Four – Management and Leadership

1. Working with Staff

2. Dealing with Change

3. Delegation and Problem-Solving

4. Ethical Dilemma

5. Professional Performance and Evaluation

6. Working with a Culturally Diverse Staff


Section Five – Applying Critical Thinking Skills to Test Questions

Section Six – Quality Nursing Practice

1. Situation #1

2. Situation #2

3. Situation #3


Answer Key

Bibliography

Appendix A – List of Abbreviations

Appendix B – List of Words and Phrases Commonly Used in the Book and Their Intended Meaning


Continuing case study included on Evolve

Details

No. of pages:
280
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781437706994

About the Author

Sandra Luz Castillo

Affiliations and Expertise

Director of the Nursing Program, Los Medanos College, Pittsburg, California

