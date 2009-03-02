Strategies, Techniques, & Approaches to Thinking
4th Edition
Critical Thinking Cases in Nursing
Designed to help beginning students develop critical thinking skills for nursing practice, this worktext presents over 80 realistic case studies and scenarios commonly encountered in the clinical setting. Using a straightforward approach and a variety of learning methods, it establishes a fundamental knowledge base and reinforces key concepts and principles. Guiding you through the application, analysis, and synthesis of knowledge in clinical situations, you will also learn how to integrate the nursing process as it applies to critical thinking. Covers timely issues such as delegation, prioritization, documentation/charting, and patient safety.
- Includes over 80 progressive cases that build as complications occur and encourage critical thinking skills in the clinical setting.
- Case studies address important issues in current practice, including leadership and delegation, pharmacology, culture, bioterrorism, and environmental disasters.
- Review questions reinforce case study applications and prepare you for test taking.
- Includes evaluation learning activities that cover topics such as drug therapy, decision-making, and priority setting to help you apply critical thinking skills.
Section One – Cognitive-Building Critical Thinking Activities
Professional Nursing Practice
Vital Signs
Temperature
Pulse
Respiration
Blood Pressure
Body Mechanics
Hygiene
Infection Control/Transmission of Organisms
Skin Integrity
Communication
Reporting Patient Status
Introduction to the Assessment Process
Basic Physical Assessment
Documentation
Self-Concept
Cultural Aspects of Nursing
Introduction to Formulating a Nursing Diagnosis
Formulating a Nursing Diagnosis
Assessment of the Elderly Patient
Caring for the Surgical Patient
Wound Assessment
Wound Dressings
The Patient with Fluid and Electrolyte Imbalance
Elimination – Urinary
Elimination – Bowel
General Nutrition
Gastrointestinal Tract
Diabetes Mellitus
Complication of Diabetes Mellitus
Insulin Therapy
Legal Considerations in Nursing Practice
Review Questions
Section Two – Priority-Setting and Decision-Making Activities
Standards of Professional Performance
The Patient Undergoing Surgery
The Patient with an Intestinal Obstruction
The Patient with a Colostomy
The Patient with Colon Cancer
The Patient with Total Parenteral Nutrition
The Patient with Cirrhosis of the Liver
The Patient with Hepatic Encephalopathy
The Patient with Diabetes Mellitus
The Patient Undergoing Hemodialysis
The Patient with Peripheral Arterial Disease
The Patient with Chest Pain
The Patient with Heart Failure
The Patient with a Stroke
The Patient with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease
The Patient with a Chest Tube
The Patient with Urosepsis
The Patient with a Transurethral Resection of the Prostate
The Patient Receiving a Blood Transfusion
The Patient with Neutropenia
The Patient with a Hip Fracture
The Patient with a Fractured Tibia
The Patient with Cataract Surgery
The Patient with a Seizure Disorder
The Patient with a Do-Not-Resuscitate Order
Legal Considerations
Section Three – Applying the Critical Thinking Model
Clinical Situation #1
Clinical Situation #2
Clinical Situation #3
Clinical Situation #4
Clinical Situation #5
Clinical Situation #6
Clinical Situation #7
Clinical Situation #8
Clinical Situation #9
Clinical Situation #10
Clinical Situation #11
Clinical Situation #12
Clinical Situation #13
Clinical Situation #14
Clinical Situation #15
Clinical Situation #16
Clinical Situation #17
Clinical Situation #18
Clinical Situation #19
Clinical Situation #20
Clinical Situation #21
Clinical Situation #22
Section Four – Management and Leadership
1. Working with Staff
2. Dealing with Change
3. Delegation and Problem-Solving
4. Ethical Dilemma
5. Professional Performance and Evaluation
6. Working with a Culturally Diverse Staff
Section Five – Applying Critical Thinking Skills to Test Questions
Section Six – Quality Nursing Practice
1. Situation #1
2. Situation #2
3. Situation #3
Answer Key
Bibliography
Appendix A – List of Abbreviations
Appendix B – List of Words and Phrases Commonly Used in the Book and Their Intended Meaning
Continuing case study included on Evolve
- No. of pages:
- 280
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2009
- Published:
- 2nd March 2009
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437706994
Sandra Luz Castillo
Director of the Nursing Program, Los Medanos College, Pittsburg, California
