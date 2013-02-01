Strategies, Techniques, & Approaches to Critical Thinking
5th Edition
A Clinical Reasoning Workbook for Nurses
Description
Designed to help beginning students develop critical thinking skills for nursing practice, this workbook presents over 100 realistic case studies and scenarios like those commonly encountered in clinical practice. Using a straightforward approach and a variety of learning methods, it first establishes a fundamental knowledge base and then builds on that base step by step to develop your clinical reasoning skills. Working through the application, analysis, and synthesis of knowledge in clinical situations, you will also learn how to integrate the nursing process as it applies to critical thinking. Timely issues such as delegation, prioritization, documentation/charting, and patient safety are also covered.
Key Features
- Step-by-step approach to developing critical thinking, clinical decision-making, and clinical reasoning, skills walks you through an instructor-led application of the author’s research-based critical thinking model.
- Over 100 true-to-life progressive cases build as complications occur and encourage critical thinking skills in the clinical setting.
- Emphasis on prioritization and delegation helps you master these essential skills emphasized on the NCLEX® Examination.
- Integrated NCLEX® Examination review reinforces application of knowledge to clinical situations and prepares you for the state boards.
Table of Contents
Section 1. Knowledge Application
Section 2. Priority-Setting and Decision-Making
Section 3. Critical Thinking Model Application
Section 4. Management and Leadership
Section 5. NCLEX Examination Preparation
Section 6. Professional Nursing Practice
Section 7. Evaluation NEW for students!
Appendix A. List of Abbreviations
Appendix B. List of Words and Phrases Commonly Used in the Book and Their Intended Meanings
Details
- No. of pages:
- 288
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2014
- Published:
- 1st February 2013
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455775286
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323293006
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455750320
About the Author
Sandra Luz Castillo
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of the Nursing Program, Los Medanos College, Pittsburg, California