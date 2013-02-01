Strategies, Techniques, & Approaches to Critical Thinking

Designed to help beginning students develop critical thinking skills for nursing practice, this workbook presents over 100 realistic case studies and scenarios like those commonly encountered in clinical practice. Using a straightforward approach and a variety of learning methods, it first establishes a fundamental knowledge base and then builds on that base step by step to develop your clinical reasoning skills. Working through the application, analysis, and synthesis of knowledge in clinical situations, you will also learn how to integrate the nursing process as it applies to critical thinking. Timely issues such as delegation, prioritization, documentation/charting, and patient safety are also covered.