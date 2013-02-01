Strategies, Techniques, & Approaches to Critical Thinking - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9781455733903, 9781455775286

Strategies, Techniques, & Approaches to Critical Thinking

5th Edition

A Clinical Reasoning Workbook for Nurses

Authors: Sandra Luz Castillo
eBook ISBN: 9781455775286
eBook ISBN: 9780323293006
eBook ISBN: 9781455750320
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 1st February 2013
Page Count: 288
Description

Designed to help beginning students develop critical thinking skills for nursing practice, this workbook presents over 100 realistic case studies and scenarios like those commonly encountered in clinical practice. Using a straightforward approach and a variety of learning methods, it first establishes a fundamental knowledge base and then builds on that base step by step to develop your clinical reasoning skills. Working through the application, analysis, and synthesis of knowledge in clinical situations, you will also learn how to integrate the nursing process as it applies to critical thinking. Timely issues such as delegation, prioritization, documentation/charting, and patient safety are also covered.

Key Features

  • Step-by-step approach to developing critical thinking, clinical decision-making, and clinical reasoning, skills walks you through an instructor-led application of the author’s research-based critical thinking model.
  • Over 100 true-to-life progressive cases build as complications occur and encourage critical thinking skills in the clinical setting.
  • Emphasis on prioritization and delegation helps you master these essential skills emphasized on the NCLEX® Examination.
  • Integrated NCLEX® Examination review reinforces application of knowledge to clinical situations and prepares you for the state boards.

Table of Contents

Section 1. Knowledge Application

Section 2. Priority-Setting and Decision-Making

Section 3. Critical Thinking Model Application

Section 4. Management and Leadership

Section 5. NCLEX Examination Preparation

Section 6. Professional Nursing Practice

Section 7. Evaluation NEW for students!

Appendix A. List of Abbreviations

Appendix B. List of Words and Phrases Commonly Used in the Book and Their Intended Meanings

Details

No. of pages:
288
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781455775286
eBook ISBN:
9780323293006
eBook ISBN:
9781455750320

About the Author

Sandra Luz Castillo

Affiliations and Expertise

Director of the Nursing Program, Los Medanos College, Pittsburg, California

