Strategies in Cold - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127345505, 9780323141680

Strategies in Cold

1st Edition

Editors: Lawrence C.H. Wang
eBook ISBN: 9780323141680
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1978
Page Count: 730
Description

Strategies in Cold: Natural Torpidity and Thermogenesis is a collection of review papers presented at the Fifth International Symposium on Mammalian Hibernation, held at Jasper Park Lodge, Alberta, Canada on October 3-8, 1977. The book is organized into four sections encompassing 20 chapters that cover the advances made since the 1971 symposium in the areas of molecular, biochemical, and cellular adaptations of natural torpidity and the role of the central nervous system in regulation of natural torpidity. The opening section discusses the possible ways of generating circannual cycle in constant condition and the historical progress in understanding the mechanism of shallow, daily torpor and its distribution in various families predominantly from the marsupial, insectivore, and rodent orders. The application of simple economic models to biological systems to illustrate the principles of torpor in non-mammalian organisms and temperature regulation is also described in this text. Section II examines the central nervous structures involved in thermoregulation in hibernators and compares these data with the results of corresponding experiments in non-hibernators. Topics on the influence of serotonergic pathways in the brain on hypothalamic hormonal factor release and the maintenance and regulation of hibernation through a parasympathetic response are discussed in this section. Section III deals with the cellular and biochemical adaptations in natural torpidity, with an emphasis on the metabolic and endocrine changes in hibernation. Section IV tackles postulated mechanisms for nonshivering thermogenesis and the neurohumoral factors regulating these mechanisms in mammals exposed to short-term as well as to prolonged periods of cold. A discussion on significance and possible central mechanisms of thermoregulatory threshold deviations in the course of thermal adaptation is also provided.

Table of Contents


List of Participants

Preface

Introductory Remarks

Session I Comparative Aspects of Natural Torpidity

Natural Torpidity, Problems, and Perspectives

Circannual Cycles in Hibernators

Shallow, Daily Torpor: A Thermoregulatory Adaptation

Energetic and Field Aspects of Mammalian Torpor: The Richardson's Ground Squirrel

The Economics of Temperature Regulation and Torpor in Nonmammalian Organisms

Session II Central Nervous System Regulation in Natural Torpidity

Neuronal Models of Temperature Regulation in Euthermic and Hibernating Mammals: An Alternate Model for Hibernation

Sleep and Hibernation: Electrophysiological and Thermoregulatory Homologies

Thermosensitivity of Preoptic Neurons and Hypothalamic Integrative Function in Hibernators and Nonhibernators

Time Sequence of Physiological Changes during Hibernation: The Significance of Serotonergic Pathways

Autonomic Regulation of Hibernation by Citellus and Eptesicus

Session III Cellular and Biochemical Adaptations in Natural Torpidity

Cold Tolerance of Mammalian Cells: Prevalence and Properties

Membrane Lipid Phase-Transitions: A Possible Biological Response to Hibernation?

Metabolic Economy at the Biochemical Level: The Hibernator

Aspects of Metabolic and Endocrine Changes in Hibernation

Hibernation Trigger Research Updated

Session IV Thermogenesis and Man in Cold

The Biochemical Mechanism of Thermogenesis in Brown Adipose Tissue

Biochemical Aspects of Nonshivering Thermogenesis

Neurohumoral Regulation of Nonshivering Thermogenesis in Mammals

Significance and Possible Central Mechanisms of Thermoregulatory Threshold Deviations in Thermal Adaptation

Adaptation of Man to Cold


Details

No. of pages:
730
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1978
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323141680

