Strategies for Survival
1st Edition
Cultural Behavior in an Ecological Context
Description
Strategies for Survival: Cultural Behavior in an Ecological Context focuses on the ecological relationships between cultural behavior and its environmental context. The proliferation of ecological studies within anthropology suggests the increasing emphasis given to the systemic context of behavior.
The aim of this book is to develop a framework for examining these relationships and for comparing diverse ecological studies within a coherent conceptual structure. It seeks to include any aspect of behavior, to investigate the links between ideological and material factors, to broaden the view of relevant factors and possible assumptions, and to relate the processes of decision-making to their specific context in a manner allowing cross-cultural comparisons. In the process, certain popular forms of ecological explanation will be examined. In addition, specific behavioral examples will be investigated in an attempt to explain patterns of similarities and differences.
This book is addressed to all individuals interested in human-environmental interactions, including professional anthropologists and general students of human behavior.
Table of Contents
Illustrations
Preface
Introduction: Behavior and Ecology
1 The Context of Ecology
1. Anthropology
2. Systems
3. Environment
4. Energy
5. Economics
6. Evolution
2 The Study of Behavior
3 The Context of Survival
1. Ecosystem Structure and Function
2. Hazards and Problems
4 Feeding Strategies
1. Problems
2. Goals
3. Differential Options
4. Niche Width and Dietary Change
5. Discussion
5 Procurement Strategies
1. Problems and Goals
2. Technology
3. Procurement Techniques
4. Procurement Locations
5. Procurement Scheduling
6 Settlement Strategies
1. Settlement Permanence
2. Settlement Location
3. Settlement Size
4. Settlement Composition
7 Maintenance Strategies
1. Imbalance of Demand and Resources
2. Imbalances of Labor, Mates, and Demand
8 Conclusion: Some Thoughts on Management
1. Management
2. The Problem of Problem Recognition
3. Solving the Problems
4. Conflict Avoidance and Resolution
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 244
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1981
- Published:
- 28th July 1981
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483273419