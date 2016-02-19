Strategies for Survival: Cultural Behavior in an Ecological Context focuses on the ecological relationships between cultural behavior and its environmental context. The proliferation of ecological studies within anthropology suggests the increasing emphasis given to the systemic context of behavior.

The aim of this book is to develop a framework for examining these relationships and for comparing diverse ecological studies within a coherent conceptual structure. It seeks to include any aspect of behavior, to investigate the links between ideological and material factors, to broaden the view of relevant factors and possible assumptions, and to relate the processes of decision-making to their specific context in a manner allowing cross-cultural comparisons. In the process, certain popular forms of ecological explanation will be examined. In addition, specific behavioral examples will be investigated in an attempt to explain patterns of similarities and differences.

This book is addressed to all individuals interested in human-environmental interactions, including professional anthropologists and general students of human behavior.