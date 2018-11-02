Strategies for Successful Animal Shelters
1st Edition
Description
Strategies for Successful Animal Shelters is the first book to assess the relationship between shelter traits, activities and critical outcome variables, such as live release or save rates. This book provides a data-based evaluation of shelter processes and practices with explicit recommendations for improved shelter activities. Using a survey of licensed animal shelters, case studies, and data on state inspections, complaints, and save rates, this book provides an assessment of the activities, processes, and procedures that are most likely to lead to positive outcomes for a variety of animal shelters.
The book also contributes to community debate around animal sheltering and provides best practices, methods and means to assess local shelters to ensure the highest level of animal welfare. It is a valuable resource for animal shelter professionals and rescue groups, as well as students in disciplines such as animal science, animal welfare and shelter medicine.
Key Features
- Offers best-practice recommendations and how they are used in animal shelters
- Analyzes which shelter traits, programs and activities are most strongly associated with optimal outcomes, including live release rates
- Includes an assessment of future research and activities to optimize animal welfare within shelters
Readership
Undergraduate, graduate students, and research professionals in animal science, shelter medicine, and animal welfare
Table of Contents
1. The Difference a Shelter Makes: A Tale of Two Aces
2. Best Practices in Animal Sheltering
3. Methodology
4. Activities and Practices
5. Relationships Among Shelter Traits and Activities
6. What Shelter Activities are associated with Positive Outcomes?
7. At the Speed of Trust: Profiles of the Most Improved Shelters
8. There are Many Ways to be the Best: Profiles of the Most Improved Shelters
9. The Many Paths to Success: It's a Journey not a Destination
Details
- No. of pages:
- 298
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 2nd November 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128163757
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128160589
About the Author
Laura Reese
Dr. Laura A. Reese currently serves as the director of the Global Urban Studies Program and is a professor of Urban and Regional Planning and Political Science at Michigan State University, United States. She received her PhD in political science from Wayne State University, United States. She has written and contributed to hundreds of journal articles and publications, and has coauthored more than 10 books to date. Dr. Reese has been a board member of the Humane Society of Livingston County, has provided shelter services research support to the Humane Society of Huron Valley, the Detroit Department of Health, and the Detroit Animal Care and Control. Dr. Reese has provided training for local officials on economic development and for shelter and animal control professionals on dog bite prevention and shelter practice.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Global Urban Studies Program and Professor, Departments of Urban and Regional Planning and Political Science, Michigan State University, East Lansing, Michigan