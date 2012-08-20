Strategies for National Quality and Payment Policy, An Issue of Perioperative Nursing Clinics, Volume 7-3

This issue of Perioperative Nursing Clinics, Guest Edited by Mickey L. Parsons, PhD, MHA, RN, FAAN, and Nancy Girard, PhD, RN, FAAN, will focus on National Quality and Payment Policy: Strategies for Nursing Leadership and Practice, with article topics including: Value Based Purchasing; Leadership and Practice Framework for Success in the Era of Transparency; Evaluating an Innovative Organizational Strategy; Nursing Units as Learning Practice Communities; Healthcare Quality: Implementation of the Clinical Nurse Leader (CNL) Role; Teaching Nurses to Utilize Dashboards; Understanding the Patient’s Experience; Healthcare Quality and Ethics; and PACU Nurses and Patient Safety Climate.