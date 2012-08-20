Strategies for National Quality and Payment Policy, An Issue of Perioperative Nursing Clinics, Volume 7-3
1st Edition
This issue of Perioperative Nursing Clinics, Guest Edited by Mickey L. Parsons, PhD, MHA, RN, FAAN, and Nancy Girard, PhD, RN, FAAN, will focus on National Quality and Payment Policy: Strategies for Nursing Leadership and Practice, with article topics including: Value Based Purchasing; Leadership and Practice Framework for Success in the Era of Transparency; Evaluating an Innovative Organizational Strategy; Nursing Units as Learning Practice Communities; Healthcare Quality: Implementation of the Clinical Nurse Leader (CNL) Role; Teaching Nurses to Utilize Dashboards; Understanding the Patient’s Experience; Healthcare Quality and Ethics; and PACU Nurses and Patient Safety Climate.
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2012
- Published:
- 20th August 2012
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455747290
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455749096
About the Authors
Nancy Girard Author
Mickey Parsons Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Howard & Betty Halff Professor for Excellence in Patient Care Graduate Administration Program Department of Health Restoration and Care Systems Management UT Health Science Center, San Antonio School of Nursing