Strategies for National Quality and Payment Policy, An Issue of Perioperative Nursing Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455749096, 9781455747290

Strategies for National Quality and Payment Policy, An Issue of Perioperative Nursing Clinics, Volume 7-3

1st Edition

Authors: Nancy Girard Mickey Parsons
eBook ISBN: 9781455747290
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455749096
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 20th August 2012
Page Count: 240
Description

This issue of Perioperative Nursing Clinics, Guest Edited by Mickey L. Parsons, PhD, MHA, RN, FAAN, and Nancy Girard, PhD, RN, FAAN, will focus on National Quality and Payment Policy: Strategies for Nursing Leadership and Practice, with article topics including: Value Based Purchasing; Leadership and Practice Framework for Success in the Era of Transparency; Evaluating an Innovative Organizational Strategy; Nursing Units as Learning Practice Communities; Healthcare Quality: Implementation of the Clinical Nurse Leader (CNL) Role; Teaching Nurses to Utilize Dashboards; Understanding the Patient’s Experience; Healthcare Quality and Ethics; and PACU Nurses and Patient Safety Climate.

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781455747290
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455749096

About the Authors

Nancy Girard Author

Mickey Parsons Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Howard & Betty Halff Professor for Excellence in Patient Care Graduate Administration Program Department of Health Restoration and Care Systems Management UT Health Science Center, San Antonio School of Nursing

