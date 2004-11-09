Strategies for Growth in SMEs
1st Edition
The Role of Information and Information Sytems
Description
Strategies for Growth in SMEs explores for the first time the role of information and information systems (IS) concepts in small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Most IS research focuses on large firms, yet the majority of firms in most economies are SMEs. The book considers the applicability of IS theory and practice to SMEs and develops new theories that are relevant to these firms.
Composed of 6 sections, it covers, amongst other things; the nature of SMEs, the background to IS, and SMEs' use of IS, issues of IS strategy and planning in SMEs, the way that firms can transform through use of IS, evaluation, IS flexibility, business process re-engineering, resource-based strategy and knowledge management, the appropriateness of existing theories and the development of new models to address SME-specific issues. The final section of the book reviews the learning in the previous chapters and poses future agendas for research.
Written by two of the leading figures in the field, this book will be essential reading for researchers in IS and SMEs, students on entrepreneurship or IS courses, and others that focus on SMEs.
Key Features
- A unique text relating IS theory to SMEs
- Benefit from the authors' years of experience in the field
- Familiarise yourself with this growth area for research and courses
Readership
Final year undergraduates and MSc students in Information Systems departments. MBAs in business schools. The global IS research community particularly in Australasia, SE Asia, and Canada
Table of Contents
Preface; Part 1 SMEs and their Use of IS; Background to SMEs; Information, Information Systems and Researching IS; Part 2 Strategy and Planning for IS in SMEs; ISS Theory in the SME Context; An Organisational Approach to ISS for SMEs; From Cost Focus to Valued Added Strategies; Part 3 Transformation through IS; IS Strategy and Business Growth; Business Transformation in SMEs; Strategic Alignment in SMEs; Part 4 Issues in IS - The SME Context; Evaluation and Success of IS inSMEs; IS and Flexibility in SMEs; Business Process Re-engineering in SMEs; ISS in Knowledge-based Organisations; Co-opetition and Managing Knowledge in SMEs; Part 5 Global Futures - The Role of the Internet for SMEs; Adoption Strategies for the Internet; The Role of the Internet for SMEs; Strategic Intent and E-Business in SMEs - Enablers and Inhibitors; Enterprise Planning Systems and Web Services; E-hubs; Networks, SMEs and IS; Part 6 Future Opportunities for SMEs through IS; The Way Forward; Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 420
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2004
- Published:
- 9th November 2004
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080481166
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750663519
About the Author
Margi Levy
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer in Information Management, Warwick Business School, University of Warwick, UK
Philip Powell
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Information Management and Director, Centre for Information Management, School of Management, University of Bath, UK