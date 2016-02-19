Strategies for Europe - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080229928, 9781483188478

Strategies for Europe

1st Edition

Proposals for Science and Technology Policies

Editors: Maurice Goldsmith
eBook ISBN: 9781483188478
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1978
Page Count: 184
Description

Strategies for Europe: Proposals for Science and Technology Policies evaluates proposals for developing strategies for European research policies in five priority areas: fundamental research; social sciences; industrial innovation; public involvement in science and technology; and relations with developing countries. The importance of the multidisciplinary approach in dealing with the kinds of problems that Europe has to solve in the future is emphasized.

Comprised of seven chapters, this book begins with an overview of the contribution that science and technology may make to the government of the human societies organized in the nation-states of Europe. The role of science policy in providing the necessary kind of wisdom that seems to be developing within the social sciences is discussed, along with the importance of basic research in ensuring the continuity of scientific and technical development on a long-term basis. Subsequent chapters deal with the approach of the European Science Foundation to science and technology; the contribution of the social sciences to the formulation of science and technology policies; industrial innovation and public involvement in science and technology; and Europe's relations with developing countries. The book concludes by offering recommendations for developing appropriate science and technology policies for Europe.

This monograph will be of interest to science policymakers.

Table of Contents


Science Policy Foundation

Preface

Participants

Profiles of Main Speakers

1 Strategies for Europe

Summing Up

2 Approach of the European Science Foundation

Summing Up

3 Contribution of the Social Sciences

Summing Up

4 Industrial Innovation

Summing Up

5 Public Involvement

Summing Up

6 Relations with the Developing Countries

Summing Up

7 Summary and Recommendations

Index

Details

No. of pages:
184
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1978
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483188478

Maurice Goldsmith

