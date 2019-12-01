Strategies for Curative Fluorescence-Guided Surgery of Cancer

Dr. Robert Hoffman graduated from Harvard University in 1971 with a PhD in Biology - Professor James D. Watson was a member on his thesis committee. He did post-doctoral training at Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital. Dr. Hoffman also trained at the Institute of Bioorganic Chemistry in Moscow, where he was a U.S. National Academy of Sciences/Soviet Academy of Science Exchange Scholar. It was at the Institute of Bioorganic Chemistry that he produced the first-DNA-liposomes, a work leading to the opening of the field of gene therapy. Dr. Hoffman have been a faculty member at the UCSD School of Medicine since 1979 where he is currently a Professor of Surgery. He founded the biotechnology company, AntiCancer, Inc., in 1984 and has been the President and CEO since then. He has published almost 800 scientific papers, which have been cited more than 30,000 times over a 51-year scientific career. Dr. Hoffman has received the Sun Lee Award of 2016 from the International Society for Experimental Microsurgery for “outstanding, pioneering and great contributions to the progress of experimental microsurgery”. He is a pioneer in the development of fluorescence-guided surgery.