Strategies for Curative Fluorescence-Guided Surgery of Cancer
1st Edition
Description
Strategies for Curative Fluorescence-Guided Surgery of Cancer is the first book to discuss how fluorescence-guided surgery can be successfully used during surgeries with several tumor types. FGS is one of the most exciting emerging modalities of surgery, especially cancer surgery, as it potentially allows the surgeon to visualize the actual margin of the tumor, thus greatly increasing the possibility of curative resection. The book discusses the applicability of FGS for several types of cancer, such as pancreatic cancer, liver metastasis, soft-tissue sarcoma, glioma, melanoma, and breast and lung cancer.
This book is a valuable resource for cancer surgeons, cancer researchers and members of several other areas in the biomedical field who are interested in understanding this powerful technique.
Key Features
- Presents an overview of fluorescence-guided surgery
- Explains general strategies for curative fluorescence-guided surgery and their applicability for each major tumor type
- Discusses the current and future achievements of FGS as a precise technique for cancer surgeries
Readership
Cancer surgeons; cancer researchers; general surgeons; surgical residents
Table of Contents
1. Cancer surgery: the major problems and impediments for cure
2. FGS: the major principles
3. Principles of antibody labelling of tumors for FGS
4. Principles of labelling of tumors with genetic reporters for FGS
5. Principles of curative FGS of cancer
6. Principles of curative FGS of pancreatic cancer
7. Principles of curative FGS of liver metastasis
8. Principles of curative FGS of soft-tissue sarcoma
9. Principles of curative FGS of glioma
10. Principles of curative FGS of melanoma
11. Principles of curative FGS of triple-negative breast cancer
12. Principles of curative FGS of lung cancer
13. Color-coded labeling of cancer and stroma for curative FGS
14. Future of curative FGS
15. Instrumentation for FGS
Details
- No. of pages:
- 250
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st December 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128125762
About the Editor
Robert Hoffman
Dr. Robert Hoffman graduated from Harvard University in 1971 with a PhD in Biology - Professor James D. Watson was a member on his thesis committee. He did post-doctoral training at Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital. Dr. Hoffman also trained at the Institute of Bioorganic Chemistry in Moscow, where he was a U.S. National Academy of Sciences/Soviet Academy of Science Exchange Scholar. It was at the Institute of Bioorganic Chemistry that he produced the first-DNA-liposomes, a work leading to the opening of the field of gene therapy. Dr. Hoffman have been a faculty member at the UCSD School of Medicine since 1979 where he is currently a Professor of Surgery. He founded the biotechnology company, AntiCancer, Inc., in 1984 and has been the President and CEO since then. He has published almost 800 scientific papers, which have been cited more than 30,000 times over a 51-year scientific career. Dr. Hoffman has received the Sun Lee Award of 2016 from the International Society for Experimental Microsurgery for “outstanding, pioneering and great contributions to the progress of experimental microsurgery”. He is a pioneer in the development of fluorescence-guided surgery.
Affiliations and Expertise
President, AntiCancer Inc; Professor of Surgery, University of California San Diego, USA
Michael Bouvet
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Surgery, Director of Endocrine Surgery, Division of Surgical Oncology, Department of Surgery, University of California San Diego, USA