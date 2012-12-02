Strategies and Tactics in Organic Synthesis, Volume 3
1st Edition
Table of Contents
A.G.M. Barrett, Redox Glycosidation: A Stereoselective Synthesis of Sucrose. R.K. Boeckman, Jr., Solution of Complex Stereochemical Problems with the Aid of Molecular Mechanics-Based Modeling: An Application to the Total Synthesis of (+)-Pleuromutilin. M.C. Desai, A.K. Ghosh, M. Kang, and I.N. Houpis, Total Synthesis of (+)-Ginkgolide B. B. Ganem, Synthetic Studies on Pentacyclic Quassinoids. R.A. Holton, Total Synthesis of Taxusin: An Initial Step toward Taxol Synthesis. P. Kocie*aanski, K. Jarowicki, S. Marczak, and T.M. Willson, Three and One-Half Approaches to the Synthesis of Pederin. S.V. Ley and A. Armstrong, The Champagne Route to Avermectins and Milbemycins. G. Majetich, The Total Synthesis of (+)-Neolemnane and (+)-14-Deoxyisoamijiol: "The Rest of the Story." J.A. Marshall, Synthesis of Cembranoid Natural Products by Intramolecular SE' Additions of Allylic Stannanes to Ynals. R.G. Salomon, Synthesis of Cancer Growth-Inhibiting Diterpene: Spatol. J.A. Ragan, R.F. Standaert, and S.L. Schreiber, Total Synthesis of the FK506/FKBP Complex. R.P. Volante, Total Synthesis of (-)FK506. R.A. Volkmann and B.T. O'Neill, An Industrial Perspective on Total Synthesis; Penem Antibacterial CP-70,429. Chapter References. Index.
Description
Strategies and Tactics in Organic Synthesis, Volume 3 provides detailed accounts of interesting advances in the field of synthesis. This book discusses the tasks of multistep synthesis from finding the proper reagents, reaction, and conditions for individual steps to inventing new chemistry to fill gaps in existing synthetic methodology.
Organized into 13 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the development of redox glycosidation strategy through ester methylenation. This text then examines the development of computer-assisted molecular modeling with applications to a wide range of problems in biological and organic chemistry. Other chapters consider the medicinal significance of ginkgo tree, which has prompted systematic studies to correlate the claimed beneficial effects of its extracts to the active principles. This book discusses as well the biological potency of pentacyclic quassinoids. The final chapter deals with the economic synthesis of a penem antibacterial.
This book is a valuable resource for chemists.
Readership
Organic chemists, students, researchers (in academia and industry), and instructors.
Details
552
- 552
English
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1991
2nd December 2012
- 2nd December 2012
Academic Press
- Academic Press
9780080924304
- 9780080924304
9780124502826
- 9780124502826
Reviews
@qu:Each author has done a commendable job of bringing the reader into a sense of real interaction with the particular research effort....This book should be read in its entirety by serious students of organic synthesis, which is to say, serious students of organic chemistry. @source:--JOURNAL OF THE AMERICAN CHEMICAL SOCIETY @qu:The third volume of Strategies and Tactics in Organic Synthesis, edited by Thomas Lindberg, contains detailed accounts of thirteen unusually interesting recent developments in the field of synthesis. Like its predecessors, the book conveys much more of the history, trials, tribulations, surprise events (both negative and positive), and excitement of synthesis that can be found in the original publications of the chemical literature. One can even appreciate the personalities and human events that have shaped the realities of each story. But, above all, each of these chapters tells a tale of what is required for success when challenging problems are attacked at the frontiers ofsynthetic science. @source:--from the Foreword by E.J. COREY
Thomas Lindberg Editor
G. D. Searle Research and Development