Strategies and Tactics in Organic Synthesis, Volume 14
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Total Synthesis of (−)-α-Cyclopiazonic Acid: A Study in Perseverance
2. Synthesis of Types II and III Post-Iboga Alkaloids
3. Total Syntheses of Caloundrin B and its Putative Precursor, and Their Transformations into Siphonarin B, Baconipyrone A, and Baconipyrone C
4. Integration of Novel Strategy and Methods: Total Synthesis of Antitumor Lasonolide A
5. Enantiospecific Total Synthesis of the Sesterterpenoid Astellatol
6. Total Synthesis of (±)-Cephanolides B and C Enabled by Palladium-Catalyzed Cascade Cyclization and Late-Stage sp3 C-H Bond Oxidation
7. A Dual C-H Functionalization Strategy for the Total Synthesis of Tambromycin
8. Trithiol Compounds – Tricky but Valuable: The Design and Synthesis of Ligands for Stabilizing Radioarsenic for Radiopharmaceutical Development
9. Synthesis of Theoretically Interesting Molecules
10. Asymmetric Synthesis of (+)-Laurencin using a Stereoselective Stevens [1,2]-Shift of Sulfonium Ylide
Description
Strategies and Tactics in Organic Synthesis, Volume 14, provides a forum for investigators to discuss their approach to the science and art of organic synthesis. Rather than a simple presentation of data or a secondhand analysis, this classic provides stories that vividly demonstrate the power of the human endeavor known as organic synthesis and the creativity and tenacity of its practitioners. Firsthand accounts of each project present the excitement of conception, the frustration of failure, and the joy experienced when either rational thought or good fortune gives rise to the successful completion of a project.
This innovative approach also helps illustrate how challenges to further advance the science and art of organic synthesis can be overcome, driving the field forward to meet the demands of society by discovering new reactions, creating new designs, and building molecules with atom and step economies that provide functional solutions to create a better world.
Key Features
- Presents state-of-the-art developments in organic synthesis
- Provides insights and offers new perspectives on problem-solving
- Written by leading experts in the field
- Uses firsthand narrative accounts to vividly illustrate the challenges and joys involved in advancing the science of organic synthesis
Readership
Organic chemists; academic libraries; chemical and pharmaceutical companies
Details
- No. of pages:
- 500
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 2nd December 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128148051
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Michael Harmata Editor
Professor Michael Harmata graduated from the University of Illinois-Chicago with honors and highest distinction in chemistry.
In 1980, he began graduate studies in chemistry at the University of Illinois-Champaign/Urbana where he was awarded a University Teaching Fellowship. He worked with Professor Scott E. Denmark on the invention of the carbanion-accelerated Claisen rearrangement. In his second year of study, he was awarded an Eastman Kodak Research Fellowship.
Upon graduation in 1985, he was awarded an NIH postdoctoral fellowship which he used to study with Professor Paul A. Wender at Stanford University, where he worked on the synthesis of the neocarzinostatin chromophore.
In 1986, Prof. Harmata began his independent career at the University of Missouri-Columbia. He became an Associate Professor in 1992 and a full professor in 1998. In 2000, he was named the Norman Rabjohn Distinguished Professor of Chemistry in recognition of his achievements in research and teaching. In 1998, he received a research fellowship from the Alexander von Humboldt Foundation and stayed for a year at the University of Göttingen where he was affiliated with the groups of Professors Reinhard Brückner and Lutz. F. Tietze. In 2000, he served as chair of the Gordon conference on Organic Reactions and Processes. In 2010, he was named the first Justus Liebig Professor of Chemistry at the Justus Liebig Üniversität in Giessen, Germany. In 2011, he was a JSPS fellow. He has been a visiting professor in Giessen and Strasbourg and has delivered over 180 invited lectures in the United States and Europe. He is a member of the American Chemical Society, Gesellschaft Deutscher Chemiker, International Society of Heterocyclic Chemistry, and the Alexander von Humboldt Association of America.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Missouri, MO, USA