Strategies and Tactics in Organic Synthesis, Volume 6

Chapter 1. The Total Synthesis Of Luzopeptins (M.A. Ciufolini).

Chapter 2. Synthesis of Geldanamycin Using Glycolate Aldol Reactions (M.B. Andrus et al.).

Chapter 3. From Methylene Bridged Glycoluril Dimers To Cucurbit[N]Uril Analogs With Some Detours Along The Way (L. Isaacs, J. Lagona).

Chapter 4. Application Of Silicon-Assisted Intramolecular Cross-Coupling In Total Synthesis Of (+)-Brasilenyne (S.E. Denmark, Shyh-Ming Yang).

Chapter 5. Samarium(II) Promoted Ketyl Olefin Cyclizations Applied To The Total Syntheses Of (-)-Steganone And (+)-Isoschizandrin (G.A. Molander, K.M. George).

Chapter 6. The Synthesis Of Polycavernoside A. An Example Of Conformationally Guided Macrolactonization (P.R. Blakemore, J.D. White).

Chapter 7. First Total Synthesis Of Several Natural Products Based On Alkyne-Co2(Co)6 Complexes (Chisato Mukai).

Chapter 8. Total Synthesis Of Myriaporones 1, 3, and 4 (R.E. Taylor et al.).

Chapter 9. Adventures In Natural Product Synthesis: From Deep Sea Sponge To Pilot Plant. The Large Scale Total Synthesis Of The Marine Natural Product (+)-Discodermolide (S.J. Mickel).

Chapter 10. Synthesis Of Aprepitant (T.D. Nelson).

Chapter 11. Total Synthesis And Mechanism Of Action Studies On The Antitumor Alkaloid,(-)-Agelastatin A (K.J. Hale, M.M. Domostoj).

Chapter 12. Design And Synthesis of Cooperative "Pinwheel" Fluorescent Sensors (J. Raker et al.).

Chapter 13. Functionalization Of Pyridines And Thiazoles Via The Halogen-Dance Reaction, Application To The Total Synthesis Of Caerulomycin C And WS75624 B (T. Sammakia et al.).

Chapter 14. Diastereoselective Intramolecular 4+3 Cycloaddition And An Enantioselective Total Synthesis Of (+)-Dactylol (P. Rashatasakhon, M. Harmata).