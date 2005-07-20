Strategies and Tactics in Organic Synthesis, Volume 6
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. The Total Synthesis Of Luzopeptins (M.A. Ciufolini).
Chapter 2. Synthesis of Geldanamycin Using Glycolate Aldol Reactions (M.B. Andrus et al.).
Chapter 3. From Methylene Bridged Glycoluril Dimers To Cucurbit[N]Uril Analogs With Some Detours Along The Way (L. Isaacs, J. Lagona).
Chapter 4. Application Of Silicon-Assisted Intramolecular Cross-Coupling In Total Synthesis Of (+)-Brasilenyne (S.E. Denmark, Shyh-Ming Yang).
Chapter 5. Samarium(II) Promoted Ketyl Olefin Cyclizations Applied To The Total Syntheses Of (-)-Steganone And (+)-Isoschizandrin (G.A. Molander, K.M. George).
Chapter 6. The Synthesis Of Polycavernoside A. An Example Of Conformationally Guided Macrolactonization (P.R. Blakemore, J.D. White).
Chapter 7. First Total Synthesis Of Several Natural Products Based On Alkyne-Co2(Co)6 Complexes (Chisato Mukai).
Chapter 8. Total Synthesis Of Myriaporones 1, 3, and 4 (R.E. Taylor et al.).
Chapter 9. Adventures In Natural Product Synthesis: From Deep Sea Sponge To Pilot Plant. The Large Scale Total Synthesis Of The Marine Natural Product (+)-Discodermolide (S.J. Mickel).
Chapter 10. Synthesis Of Aprepitant (T.D. Nelson).
Chapter 11. Total Synthesis And Mechanism Of Action Studies On The Antitumor Alkaloid,(-)-Agelastatin A (K.J. Hale, M.M. Domostoj).
Chapter 12. Design And Synthesis of Cooperative "Pinwheel" Fluorescent Sensors (J. Raker et al.).
Chapter 13. Functionalization Of Pyridines And Thiazoles Via The Halogen-Dance Reaction, Application To The Total Synthesis Of Caerulomycin C And WS75624 B (T. Sammakia et al.).
Chapter 14. Diastereoselective Intramolecular 4+3 Cycloaddition And An Enantioselective Total Synthesis Of (+)-Dactylol (P. Rashatasakhon, M. Harmata).
Description
A classic in the area of organic synthesis, Strategies and Tactics in Organic Synthesis provides a forum for investigators to discuss their approach to the science and art of organic synthesis. Rather than a simple presentation of data or a second-hand analysis, we are given stories that vividly demonstrate the power of the human endeavour known as organic synthesis and the creativity and tenacity of its practitioners. First hand accounts of each project tell of the excitement of conception, the frustration of failure and the joy experienced when either rational thought and/or good fortune give rise to successful completion of a project. In this book we learn how synthesis is really done and are educated, challenged and inspired by these stories, which portray the idea that triumphs do not come without challenges. We also learn that we can meet challenges to further advance the science and art of organic synthesis, driving it forward to meet the demands of society, in discovering new reactions, creating new designs and building molecules with atom and step economies that provide solutions through function to create a better world.
Key Features
- Presents state-of-the-art developments in organic synthesis
- Provides insight and offers new perspective to problem-solving
- Written by leading experts in the field
Readership
Organic chemists; academic libraries, chemical and pharmaceutical companies
Details
- No. of pages:
- 500
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2005
- Published:
- 20th July 2005
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080541822
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124502888
Reviews
@qu: "This book is a chronicle of synthetic problems and strategies written by leading organic chemists, who give their own personal accounts of the practice of organic synthesis. It is part lab. notes and memoir and should be an interesting read for both organic chemistry students and practitioners alike." @source: J. AM. CHEM. SOC, Vol. 128, no. 10, 2006
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Michael Harmata Editor
Professor Michael Harmata graduated from the University of Illinois-Chicago with honors and highest distinction in chemistry.
In 1980, he began graduate studies in chemistry at the University of Illinois-Champaign/Urbana where he was awarded a University Teaching Fellowship. He worked with Professor Scott E. Denmark on the invention of the carbanion-accelerated Claisen rearrangement. In his second year of study, he was awarded an Eastman Kodak Research Fellowship.
Upon graduation in 1985, he was awarded an NIH postdoctoral fellowship which he used to study with Professor Paul A. Wender at Stanford University, where he worked on the synthesis of the neocarzinostatin chromophore.
In 1986, Prof. Harmata began his independent career at the University of Missouri-Columbia. He became an Associate Professor in 1992 and a full professor in 1998. In 2000, he was named the Norman Rabjohn Distinguished Professor of Chemistry in recognition of his achievements in research and teaching. In 1998, he received a research fellowship from the Alexander von Humboldt Foundation and stayed for a year at the University of Göttingen where he was affiliated with the groups of Professors Reinhard Brückner and Lutz. F. Tietze. In 2000, he served as chair of the Gordon conference on Organic Reactions and Processes. In 2010, he was named the first Justus Liebig Professor of Chemistry at the Justus Liebig Üniversität in Giessen, Germany. In 2011, he was a JSPS fellow. He has been a visiting professor in Giessen and Strasbourg and has delivered over 180 invited lectures in the United States and Europe. He is a member of the American Chemical Society, Gesellschaft Deutscher Chemiker, International Society of Heterocyclic Chemistry, and the Alexander von Humboldt Association of America.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Missouri, MO, USA