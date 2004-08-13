Strategies and Tactics in Organic Synthesis, Volume 5

A classic in the area of organic synthesis, Strategies and Tactics in Organic Synthesis provides a forum for investigators to discuss their approach to the science and art of organic synthesis. Rather than a simple presentation of data or a second-hand analysis, we are given stories that vividly demonstrate the power of the human endeavour known as organic synthesis and the creativity and tenacity of its practitioners. First hand accounts of each project tell of the excitement of conception, the frustration of failure and the joy experienced when either rational thought and/or good fortune give rise to successful completion of a project.

In this book we learn how synthesis is really done and are educated, challenged and inspired by these stories, which portray the idea that triumphs do not come without challenges. We also learn that we can meet challenges to further advance the science and art of organic synthesis, driving it forward to meet the demands of society, in discovering new reactions, creating new designs and building molecules with atom and step economies that provide solutions through function to create a better world.