Strategies and Tactics in Organic Synthesis, Volume 5
1st Edition
Table of Contents
A Remarkable Architectural Self-Construction Process is Discovered in a Synthesis of FR182877 (C.D. Vanderwal, E. Sorensen).
Total Synthesis of the DNA Azinomycin Family of Antitumor Agents (R.S. Coleman).
Breaking the Symmetry of Silacyclic Templates to Assemble Pinolidoxin and Herbarumin I (S.A. Kozmin, Dong Liu).
Quinone Sesquiterpenes: A Challenge For The Development Of A New Synthetic Methodology (E.A. Theodorakis et al.).
Strategies Leading to the Synthesis of a Novel Ketolide Antibiotic (Ashok V. Bhatia).
Towards the Syntheses of Natural Protoilludanes and Linear Triquinanes from Cycloundecadienynes (A-L. Dhimane, M. Malacria).
Development of General Synthetic Strategies Towards Oligocycloalkanes (K.M. Bucholtz, B.L. Miller).
Achmatowicz Approach to 5,6-Dihydro-2H-pyran-2-one Containing Natural Products (J.M. Harris et al.).
First Total Synthesis of (+)-Amphidinolide T1 (A.K. Ghosh, Chunfeng Liu.
Total Synthesis of Zincophorin and its Methyl Ester (C. Meyer et al.).
The Enantioselective Synthesis of Morphine (D.F. Taber et al.).
The Invention of the Alkynol Cycloisomerization Reaction: Application to the Synthesis of Digitoxin (F.E. McDonald).
Biomimetic Synthesis of Natural Products Isolated from Bignoniaceae (J.P. Malerich, D. Trauner).
Stereoselective Synthesis of Polyunsaturated - &ggr;-Alkylidenebutenolides: The Total Synthesis of the Xerulins (R. Br&üuml;ckner et al.
Description
A classic in the area of organic synthesis, Strategies and Tactics in Organic Synthesis provides a forum for investigators to discuss their approach to the science and art of organic synthesis. Rather than a simple presentation of data or a second-hand analysis, we are given stories that vividly demonstrate the power of the human endeavour known as organic synthesis and the creativity and tenacity of its practitioners. First hand accounts of each project tell of the excitement of conception, the frustration of failure and the joy experienced when either rational thought and/or good fortune give rise to successful completion of a project.
In this book we learn how synthesis is really done and are educated, challenged and inspired by these stories, which portray the idea that triumphs do not come without challenges. We also learn that we can meet challenges to further advance the science and art of organic synthesis, driving it forward to meet the demands of society, in discovering new reactions, creating new designs and building molecules with atom and step economies that provide solutions through function to create a better world.
Key Features
- Personal accounts of research in organic chemistry.
- Written by internationally renowned scientists.
- Details state of the art organic synthesis.
Readership
Organic chemists; libraries at all colleges and universities and chemical and pharmaceutical companies.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 512
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2004
- Published:
- 13th August 2004
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080924311
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080474472
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124502840
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780124502864
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editor-in-Chiefs
Michael Harmata Editor-in-Chief
Professor Michael Harmata graduated from the University of Illinois-Chicago with honors and highest distinction in chemistry.
In 1980, he began graduate studies in chemistry at the University of Illinois-Champaign/Urbana where he was awarded a University Teaching Fellowship. He worked with Professor Scott E. Denmark on the invention of the carbanion-accelerated Claisen rearrangement. In his second year of study, he was awarded an Eastman Kodak Research Fellowship.
Upon graduation in 1985, he was awarded an NIH postdoctoral fellowship which he used to study with Professor Paul A. Wender at Stanford University, where he worked on the synthesis of the neocarzinostatin chromophore.
In 1986, Prof. Harmata began his independent career at the University of Missouri-Columbia. He became an Associate Professor in 1992 and a full professor in 1998. In 2000, he was named the Norman Rabjohn Distinguished Professor of Chemistry in recognition of his achievements in research and teaching. In 1998, he received a research fellowship from the Alexander von Humboldt Foundation and stayed for a year at the University of Göttingen where he was affiliated with the groups of Professors Reinhard Brückner and Lutz. F. Tietze. In 2000, he served as chair of the Gordon conference on Organic Reactions and Processes. In 2010, he was named the first Justus Liebig Professor of Chemistry at the Justus Liebig Üniversität in Giessen, Germany. In 2011, he was a JSPS fellow. He has been a visiting professor in Giessen and Strasbourg and has delivered over 180 invited lectures in the United States and Europe. He is a member of the American Chemical Society, Gesellschaft Deutscher Chemiker, International Society of Heterocyclic Chemistry, and the Alexander von Humboldt Association of America.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Missouri, MO, USA