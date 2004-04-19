Strategies and Tactics in Organic Synthesis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124502833, 9780080517964

Strategies and Tactics in Organic Synthesis, Volume 4

1st Edition

Editors: Michael Harmata
eBook ISBN: 9780080517964
eBook ISBN: 9780080924328
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124502833
Paperback ISBN: 9780124502871
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 19th April 2004
Page Count: 436
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
23300.00
19805.00
306.36
260.41
240.00
204.00
315.00
267.75
190.00
161.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
265.00
225.25
225.00
191.25
180.00
153.00
290.00
246.50
23300.00
19805.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

  1. Methodology Validation and Structure Correction by Total Synthesis: the Case of the Clerodane Diterpenoid, Sacacarin (R.B. Grossman, R.M. Rasne).

  2. Total Synthesis of (±)-Cylindrospermopsin (B.B. Snider, Chaoyu Xie).

  3. The Total Synthesis of (-)-Arisugacin A (R. Hsung, K.P. Cole).

  4. Total Synthesis of Kainoids by Dearomatizing Anionic Cyclization (J. Clayden).

  5. Total Synthesis of Jatrophatrione, an Unprecedented [5.9.5] Tricyclic Antileukemic Diterpene (L. Paquette).

  6. Alkynyliodonium Salts in Organic Synthesis (K.S. Feldman).

  7. How to Thread a String Through the Eye of a Molecular Needle: Template Synthesis of Interlocked Molecules (M. Kogej et al.).

  8. Total Synthesis of Spongistatin 1 (Altohyrtin A): a Tale of Ten Aldols (I. Paterson, M.J. Coster).

  9. The Ring-Closing Metathesis Approach to Fumagillol (J. Eustache, Pierre Van de Weghe).

  10. Devising an Especially Efficient Route to the 'Miracle' Nutrient Coenzyme Q10 (B.H. Lipshutz).

  11. Total Synthesis of Lipid I and Lipid II: Late Stage Intermediates Utilized in Bacterial Cell Wall Biosynthesis (M.S. VanNieuwenhze).

  12. Ring Rearrangement Metathesis (RRM) - A New Concept in Piperidine and Pyrrolidine Synthesis (Sandeep Basra, S. Blechert).

  13. Catalytic Asymmetric Total Synthesis of (-) -Strychnine and Fostriecin (Masakatsu Shibasaki et al.).

  14. The Synthesis of (±)-Strychnine via a Cobalt Mediated [2 + 2 + 2] Cycloaddition (P.C. Vollhardt, M.J. Eichberg).

Description

A classic in the area of organic synthesis, Strategies and Tactics in Organic Synthesis provides a forum for investigators to discuss their approach to the science and art of organic synthesis. Rather than a simple presentation of data or a second-hand analysis, we are given stories that vividly demonstrate the power of the human endeavour known as organic synthesis and the creativity and tenacity of its practitioners. First hand accounts of each project tell of the excitement of conception, the frustration of failure and the joy experienced when either rational thought and/or good fortune give rise to successful completion of a project.
In this book we learn how synthesis is really done and are educated, challenged and inspired by these stories, which portray the idea that triumphs do not come without challenges. We also learn that we can meet challenges to further advance the science and art of organic synthesis, driving it forward to meet the demands of society, in discovering new reactions, creating new designs and building molecules with atom and step economies that provide solutions through function to create a better world.

Key Features

  • Personal accounts of research in organic chemistry.
  • Written by internationally renowned scientists.
  • Details state of the art organic synthesis.

Readership

Organic chemists; libraries at all colleges and universities and chemical and pharmaceutical companies.

Details

No. of pages:
436
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2004
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080517964
eBook ISBN:
9780080924328
Hardcover ISBN:
9780124502833
Paperback ISBN:
9780124502871

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Michael Harmata

Michael Harmata Editor

Professor Michael Harmata graduated from the University of Illinois-Chicago with honors and highest distinction in chemistry.

In 1980, he began graduate studies in chemistry at the University of Illinois-Champaign/Urbana where he was awarded a University Teaching Fellowship. He worked with Professor Scott E. Denmark on the invention of the carbanion-accelerated Claisen rearrangement. In his second year of study, he was awarded an Eastman Kodak Research Fellowship.

Upon graduation in 1985, he was awarded an NIH postdoctoral fellowship which he used to study with Professor Paul A. Wender at Stanford University, where he worked on the synthesis of the neocarzinostatin chromophore.

In 1986, Prof. Harmata began his independent career at the University of Missouri-Columbia. He became an Associate Professor in 1992 and a full professor in 1998. In 2000, he was named the Norman Rabjohn Distinguished Professor of Chemistry in recognition of his achievements in research and teaching. In 1998, he received a research fellowship from the Alexander von Humboldt Foundation and stayed for a year at the University of Göttingen where he was affiliated with the groups of Professors Reinhard Brückner and Lutz. F. Tietze. In 2000, he served as chair of the Gordon conference on Organic Reactions and Processes. In 2010, he was named the first Justus Liebig Professor of Chemistry at the Justus Liebig Üniversität in Giessen, Germany. In 2011, he was a JSPS fellow. He has been a visiting professor in Giessen and Strasbourg and has delivered over 180 invited lectures in the United States and Europe. He is a member of the American Chemical Society, Gesellschaft Deutscher Chemiker, International Society of Heterocyclic Chemistry, and the Alexander von Humboldt Association of America.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Missouri, MO, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.