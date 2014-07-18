Strategies and Tactics in Organic Synthesis, Volume 10

A classic in the area of organic synthesis, Strategies and Tactics in Organic Synthesis provides a forum for investigators to discuss their approach to the science and art of organic synthesis. Rather than a simple presentation of data or a secondhand analysis, we are given stories that vividly demonstrate the power of the human endeavor known as organic synthesis and the creativity and tenacity of its practitioners. Firsthand accounts of each project tell of the excitement of conception, the frustration of failure and the joy experienced when either rational thought or good fortune gives rise to the successful completion of a project. This book series shows how synthesis is really done, and we are educated, challenged and inspired by these accounts, which portray the idea that triumphs do not come without challenges. We also learn that we can meet challenges to further advance the science and art of organic synthesis, driving it forward to meet the demands of society, in discovering new reactions, creating new designs and building molecules with atom and step economies that provide solutions through function to create a better world.