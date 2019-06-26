Strategies and Solutions to Advanced Organic Reaction Mechanisms

John Andraos earned a PhD in 1992 from the University of Toronto in physical organic chemistry. He then did post-doctoral work at the University of Ottawa and at The University of Queensland studying kinetics of reactions in heterogeneous media and cumulene intermediates in low temperature matrices, respectively. Since his appointment as Lecturer and Course Director at York University (1999-2009) he has taught and developed courses in organic chemistry. In 2002 he launched the first industrial and "green" chemistry course in the history of the Department of Chemistry at York. His current research is broadly defined as reaction optimization and discovery including: application of reaction metrics for analysis of organic reactions and total syntheses of organic molecules; optimization of recycling and reagent retrieval protocols; discovery of new multi-component reactions by structural combinatorial techniques; unified mathematical analysis of green metrics; synthesis tree analysis; molecular and topological complexity and connectivity; and quantification and optimization of dynamic kinetic resolution relevant to stereoselective syntheses of pharmaceuticals. His many achievements and publications are listed on his CV, available at: http://www.careerchem.com/CV/John-Andraos.html. Dr. Andraos shares a deep passion for the field of physical organic chemistry and his contributions and comments for this project have greatly enhanced the quality of this work.