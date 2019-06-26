Strategies and Solutions to Advanced Organic Reaction Mechanisms - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128128237, 9780128128701

Strategies and Solutions to Advanced Organic Reaction Mechanisms

1st Edition

A New Perspective on McKillop's Problems

Authors: Andrei Hent John Andraos
Paperback ISBN: 9780128128237
eBook ISBN: 9780128128701
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 26th June 2019
Page Count: 884
Description

Strategies and Solutions to Advanced Organic Reaction Mechanisms: A New Perspective on McKillop's Problems builds upon Alexander (Sandy) McKillop’s popular text, Solutions to McKillop’s Advanced Problems in Organic Reaction Mechanisms, providing a unified methodological approach to dealing with problems of organic reaction mechanism. This unique book outlines the logic, experimental insight and problem-solving strategy approaches available when dealing with problems of organic reaction mechanism. These valuable methods emphasize a structured and widely applicable approach relevant for both students and experts in the field.

By using the methods described, advanced students and researchers alike will be able to tackle problems in organic reaction mechanism, from the simple and straight forward to the advanced.

Key Features

  • Provides strategic methods for solving advanced mechanistic problems and applies those techniques to the 300 original problems in the first publication
  • Replaces reliance on memorization with the understanding brought by pattern recognition to new problems
  • Supplements worked examples with synthesis strategy, green metrics analysis and novel research, where available, to help advanced students and researchers in choosing their next research project

Readership

Advanced students and early career researchers requiring practice and guidance in solving problems in organic chemistry

Table of Contents

  1. The Logic of Organic Reaction Mechanism
    2. Experimental Tools
    3. Problem Solving Strategy
    4. Detailed Solutions

About the Author

Andrei Hent

Andrei Hent earned a BSc in Chemistry with Honors in 2012 from the University of Toronto. He has previously co-authored a book entitled “Green Chemistry Metrics – A Guide to Determining and Evaluating Process Greenness,” which is currently available for purchase from Springer (doi: 10.1007/978-3-319-10500-0). Aside from two book projects related to Green Chemistry Metrics currently in the works with Taylor and Francis, Hent has been published in the Journal of Chemical Education and has presented papers at the 3rd International Symposium on Sustainability, Mexico City, Mexico. March 18-19, 2015 and most recently at the 251st ACS National Meeting & Exposition, San Diego, March 13-17, 2016.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

John Andraos

John Andraos earned a PhD in 1992 from the University of Toronto in physical organic chemistry. He then did post-doctoral work at the University of Ottawa and at The University of Queensland studying kinetics of reactions in heterogeneous media and cumulene intermediates in low temperature matrices, respectively. Since his appointment as Lecturer and Course Director at York University (1999-2009) he has taught and developed courses in organic chemistry. In 2002 he launched the first industrial and "green" chemistry course in the history of the Department of Chemistry at York. His current research is broadly defined as reaction optimization and discovery including: application of reaction metrics for analysis of organic reactions and total syntheses of organic molecules; optimization of recycling and reagent retrieval protocols; discovery of new multi-component reactions by structural combinatorial techniques; unified mathematical analysis of green metrics; synthesis tree analysis; molecular and topological complexity and connectivity; and quantification and optimization of dynamic kinetic resolution relevant to stereoselective syntheses of pharmaceuticals. His many achievements and publications are listed on his CV, available at: http://www.careerchem.com/CV/John-Andraos.html. Dr. Andraos shares a deep passion for the field of physical organic chemistry and his contributions and comments for this project have greatly enhanced the quality of this work.

Affiliations and Expertise

CareerChem, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Ratings and Reviews

