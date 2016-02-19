Strategic Planning in London
1st Edition
The Rise and Fall of the Primary Road Network
Description
Strategic Planning in London: The Rise and Fall of the Primary Road Network examines the relationship between order and change in the urban planning process. Focusing on the planning of Greater London during 1943 to 1973, the book describes how strategic road planning and urban order has changed over this period. The text analyzes why the large-scale planning of high-speed major roads in Greater London has failed. Chapter 1 examines traditional master planning and disjointed incrementalism and outlines a conceptual model based on an iterative approach to urban planning. Chapter 2 considers the way in which traffic congestion in Greater London was defined in the late 1950s and early 1960s. Chapter 3 and 4 describes Abercombrie-Buchanan approach to highway and urban and planning. Chapter 5 points out the ways in which the concept of traffic congestion was broadened in the late 1960s and early 1970s. Finally, Chapter 6 focuses on the control mechanisms used in the planning period from 1943 to 1973. This book will be of interest to engineers who are seeking a comprehensive analysis of strategic planning.
Table of Contents
Abstract
Acknowledgments
Abbreviations Used in the Text
Introduction
Chapter 1. Ordering Change: Planning as an Iterative Process
Ordering Change
Iterative Planning
The Concept of Process in Planning
Iterative Planning and Disjointed Incrementalism
An Example of Iterative Planning-Strategic Road
Planning in Greater London
Chapter 2. Framing the Problem: Traffic Growth, Town Planning and the Creation of the Greater London Council
London's Traffic Problem
Mounting Pressure
Traffic and Town Planning in Greater London
Lack of Administrative Co-Ordination
Opportunity for Metropolitan Planning—The Creation of the GLC
Chapter 3. Constructing a Solution: a Planning Prescription for Physically Controlling Londons Traffic
Abercrombie's Three Londons-An Organic View
The Circulatory System: Physically Canalizing Traffic
Abercrombie's Geometry
Recapitulation
The Buchanan Approach
Traditional Planning and the Tripp Connection
Chapter 4. Unwrapping the Box; Ringway One and the Planning of the Primary Road Network
London's Long-term Strategy: the Continuing Traffic Commitment
Changing the Order of Priority
Reinforcing—And Narrowing-The Main Road Component
The London Traffic Survey and Its Initial Organizational Impact
Unwrapping the Box
The Form and Function of the Primary Road Network
Chapter 5. Widening the Movement Planning Process: The Fall All of the Primary Road Network
Redefining the Problem
Widening the Movement Planning Process
The Growth of Opposition
Analyzing the Plan-The GLDP Inquiry
The Fall of the Primary Road Network
Chapter 6. Ordering Change and Changing Orders: An Analysis of the Planning Process in Greater London
Changing Orders in the Capital
Cohesive Policy: Explanation and Analysis
Factored Policy: Explanation and Analysis
Diffused Policy: Explanation and Analysis
Policy Mode Interaction
Some Lessons of Strategic Planning
Bibliography
Details
- No. of pages:
- 252
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1976
- Published:
- 1st January 1976
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483155487