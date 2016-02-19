Strategic Planning in London: The Rise and Fall of the Primary Road Network examines the relationship between order and change in the urban planning process. Focusing on the planning of Greater London during 1943 to 1973, the book describes how strategic road planning and urban order has changed over this period. The text analyzes why the large-scale planning of high-speed major roads in Greater London has failed. Chapter 1 examines traditional master planning and disjointed incrementalism and outlines a conceptual model based on an iterative approach to urban planning. Chapter 2 considers the way in which traffic congestion in Greater London was defined in the late 1950s and early 1960s. Chapter 3 and 4 describes Abercombrie-Buchanan approach to highway and urban and planning. Chapter 5 points out the ways in which the concept of traffic congestion was broadened in the late 1960s and early 1970s. Finally, Chapter 6 focuses on the control mechanisms used in the planning period from 1943 to 1973. This book will be of interest to engineers who are seeking a comprehensive analysis of strategic planning.

Table of Contents



Abstract

Acknowledgments

Abbreviations Used in the Text

Introduction

Chapter 1. Ordering Change: Planning as an Iterative Process

Ordering Change

Iterative Planning

The Concept of Process in Planning

Iterative Planning and Disjointed Incrementalism

An Example of Iterative Planning-Strategic Road

Planning in Greater London

Chapter 2. Framing the Problem: Traffic Growth, Town Planning and the Creation of the Greater London Council

London's Traffic Problem

Mounting Pressure

Traffic and Town Planning in Greater London

Lack of Administrative Co-Ordination

Opportunity for Metropolitan Planning—The Creation of the GLC

Chapter 3. Constructing a Solution: a Planning Prescription for Physically Controlling Londons Traffic

Abercrombie's Three Londons-An Organic View

The Circulatory System: Physically Canalizing Traffic

Abercrombie's Geometry

Recapitulation

The Buchanan Approach

Traditional Planning and the Tripp Connection

Chapter 4. Unwrapping the Box; Ringway One and the Planning of the Primary Road Network

London's Long-term Strategy: the Continuing Traffic Commitment

Changing the Order of Priority

Reinforcing—And Narrowing-The Main Road Component

The London Traffic Survey and Its Initial Organizational Impact

Unwrapping the Box

The Form and Function of the Primary Road Network

Chapter 5. Widening the Movement Planning Process: The Fall All of the Primary Road Network

Redefining the Problem

Widening the Movement Planning Process

The Growth of Opposition

Analyzing the Plan-The GLDP Inquiry

The Fall of the Primary Road Network

Chapter 6. Ordering Change and Changing Orders: An Analysis of the Planning Process in Greater London

Changing Orders in the Capital

Cohesive Policy: Explanation and Analysis

Factored Policy: Explanation and Analysis

Diffused Policy: Explanation and Analysis

Policy Mode Interaction

Some Lessons of Strategic Planning

Bibliography