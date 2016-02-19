Strategic Issues in Information Technology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080365176, 9781483138213

Strategic Issues in Information Technology

1st Edition

International Implications for Decision Makers

Editors: Hellmut Schütte
eBook ISBN: 9781483138213
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1988
Page Count: 202
Description

Strategic Issues in Information Technology: International Implications for Decision Makers presents the significant development of information technology in the output of components, computers, and communication equipment and systems. This book discusses the integration of information technology into factories and offices to increase productivity.

Organized into six parts encompassing 12 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the advancement towards an automated interpretation communication system to achieve real international communication. This text then examines the main determining factors for development. Other chapters consider the issue of domestic interests versus international cooperation. This book discusses as well the rapid progress in information technology, which results in pervasive and basic change across the range of human activity in industry, trade, public service, government, work, and leisure. The final chapter deals with information technology's potential impact on industrialized economies and societies.

This book is a valuable resource for engineers, designers, entrepreneurs, and managers.

Table of Contents


Introduction

Part I Forecasting the Information Technology Evolution

Information and Communications Technology: A Look at the Future

The Future State of Information Technology: A Technological Assessment

Part II The Limits of Policy Making in Information Technology

International Decisions and National Decision Makers

International Cooperation and the Role of International Organizations

Part III International Competition and Collaboration in Information Technology

International Competitiveness: Implications for Europe, the US and Japan

The Dynamics of Competition in Information Technology

Strategic Alliances and the Government Decision Process

Part IV Information Technology and Developing Countries

Information Technology as a Threat and an Opportunity

Information Technology and Developing Countries: Implications for Decision Makers

Part V Information Technology and the Individual

Unemployment and the Human Value System

Global Communication and Cultural Identity: An East Asian Perspective

Part VI Information Technology and the New Economic Paradigm

Information Technology and the New Economic Paradigm

Index

Details

No. of pages:
202
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1988
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483138213

Hellmut Schütte

