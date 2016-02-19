Strategic Issues in Information Technology: International Implications for Decision Makers presents the significant development of information technology in the output of components, computers, and communication equipment and systems. This book discusses the integration of information technology into factories and offices to increase productivity.

Organized into six parts encompassing 12 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the advancement towards an automated interpretation communication system to achieve real international communication. This text then examines the main determining factors for development. Other chapters consider the issue of domestic interests versus international cooperation. This book discusses as well the rapid progress in information technology, which results in pervasive and basic change across the range of human activity in industry, trade, public service, government, work, and leisure. The final chapter deals with information technology's potential impact on industrialized economies and societies.

This book is a valuable resource for engineers, designers, entrepreneurs, and managers.