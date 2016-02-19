Strategic Issues in Information Technology
1st Edition
International Implications for Decision Makers
Description
Strategic Issues in Information Technology: International Implications for Decision Makers presents the significant development of information technology in the output of components, computers, and communication equipment and systems. This book discusses the integration of information technology into factories and offices to increase productivity.
Organized into six parts encompassing 12 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the advancement towards an automated interpretation communication system to achieve real international communication. This text then examines the main determining factors for development. Other chapters consider the issue of domestic interests versus international cooperation. This book discusses as well the rapid progress in information technology, which results in pervasive and basic change across the range of human activity in industry, trade, public service, government, work, and leisure. The final chapter deals with information technology's potential impact on industrialized economies and societies.
This book is a valuable resource for engineers, designers, entrepreneurs, and managers.
Table of Contents
Introduction
Part I Forecasting the Information Technology Evolution
Information and Communications Technology: A Look at the Future
The Future State of Information Technology: A Technological Assessment
Part II The Limits of Policy Making in Information Technology
International Decisions and National Decision Makers
International Cooperation and the Role of International Organizations
Part III International Competition and Collaboration in Information Technology
International Competitiveness: Implications for Europe, the US and Japan
The Dynamics of Competition in Information Technology
Strategic Alliances and the Government Decision Process
Part IV Information Technology and Developing Countries
Information Technology as a Threat and an Opportunity
Information Technology and Developing Countries: Implications for Decision Makers
Part V Information Technology and the Individual
Unemployment and the Human Value System
Global Communication and Cultural Identity: An East Asian Perspective
Part VI Information Technology and the New Economic Paradigm
Information Technology and the New Economic Paradigm
Index
