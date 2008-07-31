Strategic Information Management
1st Edition
A Practitioner’s Guide
Strategic awareness; Defining information management; Information as an asset; Information auditing; Information management in the organisation; Formulating information management policy and strategy; Information literacy; Information management compliance; The role of the chief information officer; Concluding remarks.
The management of organisational information assets and the development of information policies have received much attention in recent times with organisations challenging themselves to think about ‘information’ and ‘knowledge’ as key organisational assets that require careful management. This book provides a practical guide to addressing the many aspects associated with successful implementation of an information management initiative. The book considers how to develop strategic awareness, how to formulate information strategies and policies and includes a very practical guide upon how to conduct an information audit. Readers will become equipped to develop their careers in the rapidly growing area of managing organisational information assets.
- Written by an author who offers both practical and academic experience in the field of strategic information management (SIM)
- Written from a business perspective, the text provides concise, practical advice on how to achieve successful information management
- Whilst drawing upon knowledge of theoretical models, the emphasis is on practical applicability in the workplace
Information professionals who wish to gain a grounding in the rapidly developing field of SIM and equip themselves with tools and techniques enabling successful delivery of information management initiatives.
No. of pages: 244
- 244
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2008
- Published:
- 31st July 2008
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781780631356
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781843343776
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781843343769
…after finishing the book and absorbing its contents, my ever expanding knowledge information history was much richer., Legal Information Management
…the toolkit is incredibly useful, providing analysis templates, questionnaire design tips and much more. I thoroughly recommend it., Legal Information Management
...concise pre-course reading to business and information systems students. The pragmatic (and not highly theoretical) way the book is written rightly portrays the author's academic and consultancy background. The language is also very readable., International Journal of Information Management
Jela Webb Author
Jela Webb is a Senior Lecturer at the University of Brighton; her specialty is Information and Knowledge Management. She first became interested in this discipline, in the 1990’s while researching her MBA examining teamwork in organizations. She subsequently formed her own management consultancy offering strategic advisory services in this emerging field and has consulted with organizations in a variety of sectors both in the UK and abroad. She was one of the first people in Europe to be awarded an MSc in Information and Knowledge Management, completing her studies in 2002. In addition to writing articles and reports on IKM and related topics for various publications she is the author of ‘Strategic Information Management’ published by Chandos Publishing (Oxford) Ltd in 2008. She has presented at conferences and facilitated discussions forums on the implementation of IKM programs. She has also been involved in research programs focusing on skills development for the ‘new economy'.
Senior Lecturer at the University of Brighton