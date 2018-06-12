Strategic Industry-University Partnerships
1st Edition
Success-Factors from Innovative Companies
Description
Strategic Industry-University Partnerships: Success-Factors from Innovative Companies unveils insights of experts from leading companies on managing partnerships with universities. Industry-university partnerships have proved vital to innovation, and although these partnerships can be challenging, careful choices and wise management around five success-factors leads to a systematic approach that unlocks value for both parties. University assessments of these partnerships have been widely described, but industry perspectives are less well understood. This volume captures observations of leading international corporations without omitting university views. It can serve all partners in alliances as a guide to strengthening their organizations.
Key Features
- Unveils insights of experts from BMW, DuPont, Ferrovial, IBM, Novo Nordisk, Rolls-Royce, Schlumberger, and Siemens
- Presents the key challenges of university-industry collaboration and how world-leading companies tackle them
- Describes the success-factors for working with universities, such as selecting focus areas, university partners and collaboration formats in a systematic way and having the right organizational support and evaluation criteria
Readership
Graduate students, university administrators, and professionals worldwide involved in university-commercial collaborations
Table of Contents
- Overlapping Broad Innovation Horizons With Business Relevance: How BMW Group Defines Topics for Strategic Collaborations
2. DuPont’s Global Collaboratory: Selecting University Partners Globally and How Does Industry Track University Relations for Success
3. Successful Pharmaceutical Innovation—How Novo Nordisk Matches Academic Collaboration Models to Business Objectives
4. Building Global Innovation Ecosystems though Public Private Partnerships: How IBM has Leveraged Academic Collaboration for 70+ Years
5. Rolls-Royce University Technology Centres—Relationships Matter
6. Siemens’ Centers of Knowledge Interchange
7. The New Criteria for Measuring the Success of Industry-University Relations—Insights from Schlumberger
8. Evaluating Solid Long-Term University-Industry Collaborations—Lessons Learnt From Ferrovial’s Strategic Cooperations
Details
- No. of pages:
- 230
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 12th June 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128110010
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128109892
About the Editor
Lars Frølund
Dr. Lars Frølund is a visiting fellow and research director at MIT. In 2005, he established one of the first units for university-industry collaboration in Denmark. He has since worked intensively to develop strategic collaborations between research and private companies.
Affiliations and Expertise
MIT, United States
Max Riedel
Dr. Max Riedel is senior consultant at Siemens Corporate Technology University Relations. His daily tasks include consulting Siemens businesses in all aspects of university cooperation, ranging from developing a partnering strategy over finding suitable research partners to fostering long-term strategic cooperation. He is also key account manager for two of Siemens’ Strategic Partner Universities.
Affiliations and Expertise
Siemens AG
Reviews
"A true treasure trove for those interested in initiating and managing university-industry collaboration, written by knowledgeable practitioners from some of the best known corporations with long-established collaboration." --Markus Perkmann, Imperial College London
'A unique insight into the world of large corporates around the globe and their strategic approach towards developing, nurturing, and managing relationships with universities. With industry having been hesitant to disclose information of this level, this book is a first to cover the industry side of the coin. The editors successfully summarize these eight cases into five key success factors for industry to develop a more strategic and successful approach towards industry-university relations" --Arno Meerman, University Industry Innovation Network (UIIN)
"Strategic Industry-University Partnerships contains a set of relevant and informative case studies that are then carefully analyzed to provide useful, actionable recommendations for any company wanting to build strategic relationships with academic institutions." --Margaret Johnson, Google
"In a post-Vannevar Bush global technology landscape, Strategic Industry-University Partnerships offers deep insights into how industry and universities can work together to generate the next generation of ideas and talent. This book will also highly benefit those involved in research relations between industry and government with parallel lessons as they realize that today's world demands strong partnerships driven by a confluence of interests." --Robie I. Samanta Roy, Aerospace, defense technology, and innovation executive
"From the clear distillation of frameworks and practical steps in the introduction and conclusion to the variety of examples and industries represented in the internal chapters, this work is an enormous aid to developing more effective industry-university engagements for both industry and the academy. Corporations exploring or revising their approach to strategic university collaborations will find best practices to adapt and adopt for their own initiatives while faculty and staff can enhance their engagements with a better understanding of the expectations and decision-making practices of corporations." --Anthony St. George, University of California, Berkeley
"These case studies uncover insider practices for organizing business-university cooperation and reveal some of the hidden DNA of successful innovation. They form a great collection of valuable insights into the intricate machinery of successful business-university R&D cooperation and make clear how ‘big industry’ improves its strategic R&D by partnering with universities." --Robert J.W. Tijssen, Leiden University
"Strategic Industry-University Partnerships offers an informative journey to the mindset of innovative industry companies, as they thrive toward maximized benefits from working with universities. This book is a must-read for the academics and industry experts alike, as they search for their own strategy in the complex environment." --Pasi Lautala, Michigan Tech University