Dr. B. Rajesh Kumar is Professor of Finance at the Institute of Management Technology, Dubai International Academy City, UAE. He earned his PhD in Management from the Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Kharagpur. He has published over 40 empirical research papers in refereed international journals and is the author of six books. His co-authored research works have been cited in the popular financial press, such as The Financial Times, Money Week and The Economist.

He has published three books with Elsevier/Academic Press including the recently published Strategic Financial Management Casebook that strategically uses integrative case studies-cases that do not emphasize specific subjects such as capital budgeting or value based management-to provide a framework for understanding strategic financial management. His earlier book, Strategies of Banks and Other Financial Institutions, presents a comprehensive portrait of financial institutions worldwide by balancing their theories of strategy and risk structure with detailed case studies. His book on Valuation Theories and Concepts, offer a broader more holistic perspective on valuation suited to companies and markets worldwide.