Jean P. Shipman, MSLS, AHIP, FMLA, is vice president, Global Library Relations for Elsevier. Prior to that, she was the executive director, knowledge management and Spencer S. Eccles Health Sciences Library; director of the MidContinental Region and National Training Office of the National Network of Libraries of Medicine; director for Information Transfer, Center of Medical Innovation; and adjunct faculty of the Department of Biomedical Informatics, School of Medicine, all at the University of Utah. She has also been employed by the John Hopkins University; the Greater Baltimore Medical Center; the University of Maryland, Baltimore; the University of Washington; and Virginia Commonwealth University. She served as president of the Medical Library Association from 2006 to 2007 and on the board of directors for the Society for Scholarly Publishing from 2013 to 2016. She was a member and co-chair of the Chicago Collaborative, a group of publishers, librarians and editors, who met to discuss issues regarding scholarly communications. She is the co-editor of two books: Information and Innovation: A Natural Combination for Health Sciences Libraries, and this book, Strategic Collaborations in Health Sciences Libraries. She has also authored many journal articles, book chapters and given numerous professional presentations.