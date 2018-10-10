Strategic Collaborations in Health Sciences Libraries
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface
Jean P. Shipman and M.J. Tooey
1. CEBIS: Collaborating with clinicians to inform evidence based practice
Anna Brown and Amber Dunlop
2. Collaboration is Key: Advancing the Academic Health Sciences Library's Mission through Campus
Partnerships within Library Spaces
Janice M. Jaguszewski and Lisa A. McGuire
3. Collaborating to connect the underserved with patient portals
Stephen Kiyoi, Courtney Lyles, and Shobha Sadasivaiah
4. Finding our way without a road MAP: Cultivating a UK-wide community of practice
Tracey Pratchett and Victoria Treadway
5. Open collaboration: How separate library systems harmonized their support for open access scholarship
Denise A. Smith, Gabriela Mircea, and Olga Perkovic
6. Bringing the evidence to the table: Librarians partner with performance improvement for high quality, safe, and cost-effective patient care
Jamie Conklin, Leila Ledbetter, Beverly Murphy, Megan G. Van Noord, and Megan von Isenburg
7. Successful collaborations at the local and national level build teenagers’ skills to advocate for improved health: Project SHARE
Alexa M. Mayo and M.J. Tooey
8. Strengthening strategic planning through diverse collaborations
M.J. Tooey, Aphrodite M. Bodycomb, Patricia G. Hinegardner, Alexa A. Mayo, and J. Dale Prince
9. e-channel: A platform for disseminating the scholarly output of innovators
Jean P. Shipman and Christy Jarvis
10. It takes a village: Operating an app bar within a hospital
Erica Lake, John Bramble, Heidi Greenberg, Jean P. Shipman, Robin Marcus, Chris Wasden, and Kyle Bradford Jones
Description
Health sciences librarians need to optimize collaborating with others in their institutions and beyond. An understanding of what leads to successful collaborations is beneficial and empowering. By using case studies of varieties of collaborations, Strategic Collaborations in Health Sciences Libraries provides a framework and evidence about key factors to consider when thinking about building and sustaining successful collaborations. Readers of this book are encouraged to contact the chapter authors to obtain more details than those provided in the book. This connection between experts with collaboration experience and those seeking to understand successful collaborations is the key impact of this book.
Key Features
- Focusing on the positive aspect of collaboration in health sciences libraries, this book encourages others to form collaborations mutually beneficial to the library and the collaboration partner.
- Through case studies, readers are exposed to new ideas and ways to enhance existing collaborations.
- By contacting individual authors and learning more about their experiences, readers share ideas and connect with a network of librarians with collaboration expertise.
Readership
Postgraduate students, researchers and librarians in health sciences; researchers and librarians involved in library and information science
Details
- No. of pages:
- 190
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2019
- Published:
- 10th October 2018
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081022597
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081022580
About the Editors
Jean Shipman Editor
Jean P. Shipman, MSLS, AHIP, FMLA, is vice president, Global Library Relations for Elsevier. Prior to that, she was the executive director, knowledge management and Spencer S. Eccles Health Sciences Library; director of the MidContinental Region and National Training Ofﬁce of the National Network of Libraries of Medicine; director for Information Transfer, Center of Medical Innovation; and adjunct faculty of the Department of Biomedical Informatics, School of Medicine, all at the University of Utah. She has also been employed by the John Hopkins University; the Greater Baltimore Medical Center; the University of Maryland, Baltimore; the University of Washington; and Virginia Commonwealth University. She served as president of the Medical Library Association from 2006 to 2007 and on the board of directors for the Society for Scholarly Publishing from 2013 to 2016. She was a member and co-chair of the Chicago Collaborative, a group of publishers, librarians and editors, who met to discuss issues regarding scholarly communications. She is the co-editor of two books: Information and Innovation: A Natural Combination for Health Sciences Libraries, and this book, Strategic Collaborations in Health Sciences Libraries. She has also authored many journal articles, book chapters and given numerous professional presentations.
Affiliations and Expertise
Vice President, Global Library Relations, Elsevier, USA and Adjunct Professor, Department of Biomedical Informatics, School of Medicine, University of Utah.USA
M. J. Tooey Editor
Mary Joan (M.J.) Tooey, MLS, AHIP, FMLA, is associate vice president, academic affairs and executive director of the Health Sciences and Human Services Library at the University of Maryland where she has worked in various library positions since 1986. She is also the director of the National Network of Libraries of Medicine’s Southeastern Atlantic Regional Medical Library and the National DOCLINE Coordinating Ofﬁce under a cooperative agreement with the National Library of Medicine at National Institutes of Health. She received her MLS from the University of Pittsburgh. Tooey served as president of the Medical Library Association (2005e06), is a distinguished member of the Academy of Health Information Professionals, and a fellow of the Association. In 2016, she was the Medical Library Association’s Janet Doe Lecturer. In 1997, she was named the Estelle Brodman Academic Medical Librarian of the Year. She has also served as president of the Association of Academic Health Sciences Libraries (2012e13). She was the 2011 recipient of the Distinguished Alumni Award from the University of Pittsburgh’s School of Information Sciences. Tooey is the author or co-author of over 200 chapters, articles, presentations, or posters. Her professional interests include leadership, emerging trends, strategic planning and visioning, library innovation and design, ethics, and mentoring.
Affiliations and Expertise
Executive Director, Health Sciences and Human Services Library, University of Maryland, Baltimore, USA