Strategic Change Management in Public Sector Organisations - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781843341413, 9781780631585

Strategic Change Management in Public Sector Organisations

1st Edition

Authors: David Baker
eBook ISBN: 9781780631585
Hardcover ISBN: 9781843341918
Paperback ISBN: 9781843341413
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 28th February 2007
Page Count: 328
Description

This book covers all the major aspects of change management for those working in public sector and not-for-profit organisations. It summarises key theories and approaches to change management and includes detailed, worked descriptions of key techniques used in change management processes and programmes, with extensive reference to case studies drawn from a range of public sector, not-for-profit organisations and other environments.

Key Features

  • Written by a highly knowledgeable and well-respected practitioner in the field
  • Draws on the author’s wide-ranging practical experience of major organizational development and change management in a wide range of situation Applies as well as describes theory
  • Provides practical and realistic solutions to real-world problems

Table of Contents

Introducing change and strategic change management; Structure and culture; Building blocks; Roles and responsibilities, partners and players; Learning for change; Strategy development; Route mapping for change: Techniques and tools; Programme and project management; Summary.

About the Author

David Baker

Professor David Baker has published widely in the field of Library and Information Studies, with eighteen monographs and over 100 articles to his credit. He has spoken worldwide at numerous conferences, led workshops and seminars. His other key professional interest and expertise has been in the field of human resources, where he has also been active in major national projects.

Affiliations and Expertise

Emeritus Professor of Strategic Information Management, University of St Mark and St John, Plymouth, Devon, UK

