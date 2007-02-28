Strategic Change Management in Public Sector Organisations
1st Edition
Description
This book covers all the major aspects of change management for those working in public sector and not-for-profit organisations. It summarises key theories and approaches to change management and includes detailed, worked descriptions of key techniques used in change management processes and programmes, with extensive reference to case studies drawn from a range of public sector, not-for-profit organisations and other environments.
Key Features
- Written by a highly knowledgeable and well-respected practitioner in the field
- Draws on the author’s wide-ranging practical experience of major organizational development and change management in a wide range of situation Applies as well as describes theory
- Provides practical and realistic solutions to real-world problems
Table of Contents
Introducing change and strategic change management; Structure and culture; Building blocks; Roles and responsibilities, partners and players; Learning for change; Strategy development; Route mapping for change: Techniques and tools; Programme and project management; Summary.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 328
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2007
- Published:
- 28th February 2007
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781780631585
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781843341918
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781843341413
About the Author
David Baker
Professor David Baker has published widely in the field of Library and Information Studies, with eighteen monographs and over 100 articles to his credit. He has spoken worldwide at numerous conferences, led workshops and seminars. His other key professional interest and expertise has been in the field of human resources, where he has also been active in major national projects.
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor of Strategic Information Management, University of St Mark and St John, Plymouth, Devon, UK