Strategic Business Planning for Accountants

This book examines the practice of strategic business planning, including its functions, methods, tools, and the way in which they are employed. It does so in a practical way through case studies, which help in demonstrating how to innovate in order to overcome obstacles and cover new and evolving challenges.

The book is divided into six parts : • part 1 focuses on the strategic plan, as master plan of the enterprise • part 2 covers the management functions whose able execution makes the difference between success and failure: forecasting, planning, organizing, staffing, directing, and controlling • part 3 demonstrates that modern accounting rules, promoted by IFRS and US GAAP, not only assist in strategic financial planning but also provide a solid basis for management supervision and control • part 4 brings your attention the fact that costs matter. Strategic business plans that pay little or no attention to cost factors are doomed • part 5 addresses the issues associated with strategic products and markets. These range from research and development to market research, product planning, the able management of marketing functions, and sales effectiveness • part 6 concludes the book with an emphasis on mergers, acquisitions, and consolidations and the risks associated with an M&A policy

Chief executives, operating officers, treasurers, financial officers, budget directors, accountants, auditors, product planners, marketing directors, and management accounting specialists will find this book of practical examples helpful to their decisions and to their work.