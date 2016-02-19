Stormwater Modeling
1st Edition
Description
Stormwater Modeling presents the fundamentals of deterministic, parametric, and stochastic stormwater modeling. It is assumed that the reader or student will have a basic background in science or engineering; however, the authors are of the opinion that one can comfortably read and understand this treatise with a fundamental knowledge of calculus and differential equations. The book has been written with the intent of reaching an audience concerned primarily with evaluating the effects of land use on stormwater for the purpose of doing feasibility studies, planning, and/or design work. The book is organized into five parts. Part I discusses various modeling concepts such as the definition of a mathematical model, the systems approach to model building, examples of parametric and deterministic modeling, and stormwater model optimization. Part II on deterministic modeling covers the modeling of overland and open channel flow; kinematic flow approximation; and estimation of time of concentration using kinematic wave theory. Part III covers parametric modeling and includes chapters on model optimization;. analysis of the effects of urbanization and logging on stormwater; and evaluation of the effects of strip coal mining on watershed hydrologic response. Parts IV and V deal with stochastic stormwater modeling and stormwater quality modeling, respectively.
Table of Contents
Preface
Part I Introduction and Modeling Concepts
Chapter 1 Introduction and Modeling Concepts
1-1 Stormwater Defined
1-2 What is a Mathematical Model?
1-3 The Systems Approach to Model Building
1-4 Systems Terminology and Definitions
1-5 The Modeling Approach
1-6 Example of Parametric Modeling
1-7 Example of Deterministic Modeling
1-8 Linkage between Parametric and Deterministic Modeling
1 -9 Choice of Model Complexity
1-10 Stormwater Model Optimization by Objective Best Fitting
1-11 Sensitivity Analysis
1-12 Regionalization of Parameters
1-13 Range of Choice of Stormwater Models
Problems
References
Part II Deterministic Modeling
Chapter 2 Rainfall Excess
2-1 Introduction
2-2 Interception Models
2-3 Depression Storage Models
2-4 Soil Physics Models of Infiltration
2-5 Hydrologic Models of Infiltration
2-6 Evapotranspiration Models
Problems
References
Chapter 3 Overland and Open Channel Flow
3-1 Introduction
3.2 The Governing Equations of Motion
3-3 Kinematic and Dynamic Waves
3-4 Solution Techniques
Problems
References
Chapter 4 Kinematic Flow Approximation
4-1 Introduction
4-2 The Kinematic Approximation to Overland Flow
4-3 Kinematic Flow Number
4-4 Kinematic Flow on Long Impermeable Planes—the Rising Hydrograph
4-5 Time to Equilibrium
4-6 Equilibrium Depth Profile
4-7 The Falling Hydrograph
4-8 Model for a V-Shaped Watershed
4-9 Overland Flow on a Converging Surface
4-10 Overland Flow on a Cascade of Planes
4-11 Kinematic Shock
4-12 Kinematic Streamflow
4-13 Free Surface Storm Sewer Flow
Problems
References
Chapter 5 Estimation of Time of Concentration Using Kinematic Wave Theory
5-1 Introduction
5-2 Derivation of Time of Concentration
5-3 Time of Concentration for a Plane
5-4 Time of Concentration of a Cascade of Planes
5-5 Time of Concentration of a V-Shaped Watershed
5-6 Time of Concentration of a Converging Surface
5-7 A Concept of Lag Modulus
5-8 Estimation of Time of Concentration on Complex Catchments Where Stormwater Data are Available
5-9 Summary
Problems
References
Chapter 6 Examples of Deterministic Stormwater Modeling
6-1 Introduction
6-2 A Model of Rural Stormwater
6-3 A Model of Urban Peak Runoff Design
6-4 Use of Stormwater Detention Basins for Peak Runoff Reduction
6-5 Hydrologic Impact of Storm Sewers
6-6 Stormwater Management Models
6-7 A Comparison of Urban Stormwater Models
Problems
References
Chapter 7 Systems Approach to Deterministic Stormwater Modeling
7-1 Introduction
7-2 Linear and Nonlinear Hydrologic Systems
7-3 Derivation of Response Function
7-4 Development of the Variable Response Model (VRM)
7-5 Examples of Application of VRM
7-6 Hydrologic Design of Stormwater Inlets
7-7 Conclusions
Problems
References
Part III Parametric Modeling
Chapter 8 History of Parametric Stormwater Modeling
8-1 Introduction
8-2 Parametric Modeling Prior to the High Speed Digital Computer
8-3 Parametric Modeling with High Speed Digital Computers
8-4 Present State of the Art
Problems
References
Chapter 9 Model Optimization Techniques
9-1 Need for Objective Best Fitting
9-2 Linear Least Squares
9-3 Nonlinear Least Squares
9-4 Principal Components Analysis
9-5 Stepwise Multiple Regression
9-6 Rosenbrock's Method
9-7 Pattern Search
9-8 Summary
Problems
References
Chapter 10 Evaluation of Effects of Urbanization and Logging on Stormwater
10-1 Introduction
10-2 TVA Stormwater Model
10-3 Model Tests
10-4 Simulated Effects of Forest Cutting on Stormwater
10-5 Simulated Effects of Urbanization on Stormwater
10-6 Model Limitations
Problems
References
Chapter 11 Evaluation of the Effects of Strip Mining on Streamflow
11-1 Introduction
11-2 TVA Daily Flow Model
11-3 Stanford Model
11-4 Conclusions
Problems
References
Chapter 12 Sensitivity Analysis
12-1 Need for Sensitivity Analysis
12-2 USGS Model
12-3 Model Optimization
12-4 A Case Study
12-5 Conclusions
Problems
References
Chapter 13 Regionalization of Model Parameters
13-1 Introduction
13-2 Regionalization of TVA Stormwater Model
13-3 Example Applications
13-3 Limitations of Regionalized Models
Problems
References
Part IV Stochastic Stormwater Modeling
Chapter 14 Stormwater Frequency Modeling
14-1 Introduction
14-2 Return Period
14-3 Probability Density Functions
14-4 Plotting Positions
14-5 Best Fit Criteria
14-6 Outliers
14-7 Confidence Intervals--Reliability
14-8 Effects of Urbanization on Stormwater Frequency
14-9 Design Risk
14-10 Conclusions
Problems
References
Part V Stormwater Quality Modeling
Chapter 15 State of the Art in Stormwater Quality
15-1 Introduction
15-2 Stormwater as a Pollutant
15-3 Nonpoint Source
15-4 Effects of Pollutants on Receiving Streams and Lakes
15-5 Quality of Urban Runoff
15-6 Quality of Agricultural Runoff
15-7 Quality of Runoff from Mining Areas
15-8 Quality of Runoff from Forests and Woodlands
15-9 Conclusion
Problems
References
Chapter 16 Simulating Pollutographs and Loadographs
16-1 Introduction
16-2 Accumulation of Pollutants
16-3 Removal of Pollutants
16-4 Simulating Pollutographs and Loadographs
Problems
References
Chapter 17 Development of Stormwater Quality Indices
17-1 Introduction
17-2 "Consumers' Water Quality Index"
17-3 A Multivariate Approach
17-4 Principal Components Regression
17-5 Conclusions
Problems
References
Appendix I
Index
