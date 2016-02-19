Stormwater Modeling presents the fundamentals of deterministic, parametric, and stochastic stormwater modeling. It is assumed that the reader or student will have a basic background in science or engineering; however, the authors are of the opinion that one can comfortably read and understand this treatise with a fundamental knowledge of calculus and differential equations. The book has been written with the intent of reaching an audience concerned primarily with evaluating the effects of land use on stormwater for the purpose of doing feasibility studies, planning, and/or design work. The book is organized into five parts. Part I discusses various modeling concepts such as the definition of a mathematical model, the systems approach to model building, examples of parametric and deterministic modeling, and stormwater model optimization. Part II on deterministic modeling covers the modeling of overland and open channel flow; kinematic flow approximation; and estimation of time of concentration using kinematic wave theory. Part III covers parametric modeling and includes chapters on model optimization;. analysis of the effects of urbanization and logging on stormwater; and evaluation of the effects of strip coal mining on watershed hydrologic response. Parts IV and V deal with stochastic stormwater modeling and stormwater quality modeling, respectively.

Table of Contents



Preface

Part I Introduction and Modeling Concepts

Chapter 1 Introduction and Modeling Concepts

1-1 Stormwater Defined

1-2 What is a Mathematical Model?

1-3 The Systems Approach to Model Building

1-4 Systems Terminology and Definitions

1-5 The Modeling Approach

1-6 Example of Parametric Modeling

1-7 Example of Deterministic Modeling

1-8 Linkage between Parametric and Deterministic Modeling

1 -9 Choice of Model Complexity

1-10 Stormwater Model Optimization by Objective Best Fitting

1-11 Sensitivity Analysis

1-12 Regionalization of Parameters

1-13 Range of Choice of Stormwater Models

Problems

References

Part II Deterministic Modeling

Chapter 2 Rainfall Excess

2-1 Introduction

2-2 Interception Models

2-3 Depression Storage Models

2-4 Soil Physics Models of Infiltration

2-5 Hydrologic Models of Infiltration

2-6 Evapotranspiration Models

Problems

References

Chapter 3 Overland and Open Channel Flow

3-1 Introduction

3.2 The Governing Equations of Motion

3-3 Kinematic and Dynamic Waves

3-4 Solution Techniques

Problems

References

Chapter 4 Kinematic Flow Approximation

4-1 Introduction

4-2 The Kinematic Approximation to Overland Flow

4-3 Kinematic Flow Number

4-4 Kinematic Flow on Long Impermeable Planes—the Rising Hydrograph

4-5 Time to Equilibrium

4-6 Equilibrium Depth Profile

4-7 The Falling Hydrograph

4-8 Model for a V-Shaped Watershed

4-9 Overland Flow on a Converging Surface

4-10 Overland Flow on a Cascade of Planes

4-11 Kinematic Shock

4-12 Kinematic Streamflow

4-13 Free Surface Storm Sewer Flow

Problems

References

Chapter 5 Estimation of Time of Concentration Using Kinematic Wave Theory

5-1 Introduction

5-2 Derivation of Time of Concentration

5-3 Time of Concentration for a Plane

5-4 Time of Concentration of a Cascade of Planes

5-5 Time of Concentration of a V-Shaped Watershed

5-6 Time of Concentration of a Converging Surface

5-7 A Concept of Lag Modulus

5-8 Estimation of Time of Concentration on Complex Catchments Where Stormwater Data are Available

5-9 Summary

Problems

References

Chapter 6 Examples of Deterministic Stormwater Modeling

6-1 Introduction

6-2 A Model of Rural Stormwater

6-3 A Model of Urban Peak Runoff Design

6-4 Use of Stormwater Detention Basins for Peak Runoff Reduction

6-5 Hydrologic Impact of Storm Sewers

6-6 Stormwater Management Models

6-7 A Comparison of Urban Stormwater Models

Problems

References

Chapter 7 Systems Approach to Deterministic Stormwater Modeling

7-1 Introduction

7-2 Linear and Nonlinear Hydrologic Systems

7-3 Derivation of Response Function

7-4 Development of the Variable Response Model (VRM)

7-5 Examples of Application of VRM

7-6 Hydrologic Design of Stormwater Inlets

7-7 Conclusions

Problems

References

Part III Parametric Modeling

Chapter 8 History of Parametric Stormwater Modeling

8-1 Introduction

8-2 Parametric Modeling Prior to the High Speed Digital Computer

8-3 Parametric Modeling with High Speed Digital Computers

8-4 Present State of the Art

Problems

References

Chapter 9 Model Optimization Techniques

9-1 Need for Objective Best Fitting

9-2 Linear Least Squares

9-3 Nonlinear Least Squares

9-4 Principal Components Analysis

9-5 Stepwise Multiple Regression

9-6 Rosenbrock's Method

9-7 Pattern Search

9-8 Summary

Problems

References

Chapter 10 Evaluation of Effects of Urbanization and Logging on Stormwater

10-1 Introduction

10-2 TVA Stormwater Model

10-3 Model Tests

10-4 Simulated Effects of Forest Cutting on Stormwater

10-5 Simulated Effects of Urbanization on Stormwater

10-6 Model Limitations

Problems

References

Chapter 11 Evaluation of the Effects of Strip Mining on Streamflow

11-1 Introduction

11-2 TVA Daily Flow Model

11-3 Stanford Model

11-4 Conclusions

Problems

References

Chapter 12 Sensitivity Analysis

12-1 Need for Sensitivity Analysis

12-2 USGS Model

12-3 Model Optimization

12-4 A Case Study

12-5 Conclusions

Problems

References

Chapter 13 Regionalization of Model Parameters

13-1 Introduction

13-2 Regionalization of TVA Stormwater Model

13-3 Example Applications

13-3 Limitations of Regionalized Models

Problems

References

Part IV Stochastic Stormwater Modeling

Chapter 14 Stormwater Frequency Modeling

14-1 Introduction

14-2 Return Period

14-3 Probability Density Functions

14-4 Plotting Positions

14-5 Best Fit Criteria

14-6 Outliers

14-7 Confidence Intervals--Reliability

14-8 Effects of Urbanization on Stormwater Frequency

14-9 Design Risk

14-10 Conclusions

Problems

References

Part V Stormwater Quality Modeling

Chapter 15 State of the Art in Stormwater Quality

15-1 Introduction

15-2 Stormwater as a Pollutant

15-3 Nonpoint Source

15-4 Effects of Pollutants on Receiving Streams and Lakes

15-5 Quality of Urban Runoff

15-6 Quality of Agricultural Runoff

15-7 Quality of Runoff from Mining Areas

15-8 Quality of Runoff from Forests and Woodlands

15-9 Conclusion

Problems

References

Chapter 16 Simulating Pollutographs and Loadographs

16-1 Introduction

16-2 Accumulation of Pollutants

16-3 Removal of Pollutants

16-4 Simulating Pollutographs and Loadographs

Problems

References

Chapter 17 Development of Stormwater Quality Indices

17-1 Introduction

17-2 "Consumers' Water Quality Index"

17-3 A Multivariate Approach

17-4 Principal Components Regression

17-5 Conclusions

Problems

References

Appendix I

Index