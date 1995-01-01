Storm Water Management and Technology
1st Edition
Description
This book provides industrial facilities with comprehensive guidance on the development of storm water pollution prevention plans and identification of Best Management Practices (BMPs). It provides technical assistance and support to all facilities suibject to pollution prevention requirements established under National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permits for storm water point discharge discharges. In addition to providing guidance for facilities that are subject to storm water permit requirements, this book contains information that is generally useful for controlling storm water problems. Guidelines and accompanying worksheets will walk the reader through the process.
Table of Contents
- Introduction
1.1 Purpose of This Guidance Manual
1.2 Organization of This Guidance Manual
1.3 Scope of This Manual
1.4 Definitions
1.5 Goals of Storm Water Management
1.6 Summary of the Storm Water Program
2. Storm Water Pollution Prevention Plan
2.1 Planning and Organization Phase
2.1.1 Who Will Develop and Implement Your Plan?
2.1.2 Building on Existing Environmental Management Plans
2.2 Assessment Phase—Description of Potential Pollutant Sources
2.2.1 Developing a Site Map
2.2.2 Material Inventory
2.2.3 Identifying Past Spills and Leaks
2.2.4 Identifying Non-Storm Water Discharges
2.2.5 Storm Water Monitoring Data
2.2.6 Assessment Summary
2.3 BMP Identification Phase
2.3.1 Baseline Best Management Practices
2.3.2 Advanced Best Management Practices
2.3.3 Completing the BMP Identification Phase
2.4 Implementation Phase
2.4.1 Implement Appropriate Controls
2.4.2 Employee Training
2.5 Evaluation Phase
2.5.1 Annual Site Compliance Evaluation
2.5.2 Recordkeeping and Internal Reporting
2.5.3 Plan Revisions
2.6 General Requirements
2.6.1 Schedule for Plan Development and Implementation
2.6.2 Required Signatures
2.6.3 Plan Location and Public Access
2.6.4 Director-Required Plan Modifications
2.7 Special Requirements
2.7.1 Special Requirements for Discharges Through Municipal Separate Storm Sewer Systems
2.7.2 Special Requirements for EPCRA, Section 313 Reporting Facilities Specific Requirements
2.7.3 Special Requirements for Salt Storage Piles
Storm Water Pollution Prevention Plan Worksheets
Worksheet #1: Pollution Prevention Team
Worksheet #2: Developing a Site Map
Worksheet #3: Material Inventory
Worksheet #3A: Description of Exposed Significant Material
Worksheet #4: List of Significant Spills and Leaks
Worksheet #5: Non-Storm Water Discharge Assessment and Certification
Worksheet #6: Non-Storm Water Discharge Assessment and Failure to Certify Notification
Worksheet #7: Pollutant Source Identification
Worksheet #7a: BMP Identification
Worksheet #8: Implementation
Worksheet #9: Employee Training
3. Activity-Specific Source Control BMPs
3.1 BMPs for Fueling Stations
3.2 BMPs for Vehicle and Equipment Maintenance
3.3 BMPs for Painting Operations
3.4 BMPs for Vehicle and Equipment Washing
3.5 BMPs for Loading and Unloading Materials
3.6 BMPs for Liquid Storage in Above-Ground Tanks
3.7 BMPs for Industrial Waste Management Areas and Outside Manufacturing
3.8 BMPs for Outside Storage of Raw Materials, By-Products, or Finished Products
3.9 BMPs for Salt Storage Facilities
4. Site-Specific Industrial Storm Water BMPs
4.1 Flow Diversion Practices
Storm Water Conveyances
Diversion Dikes
Graded Areas and Pavement
4.2 Exposure Minimization Practices
Containment Diking
Curbing
Drip Pans
Collection Basins
Sumps
Covering
Vehicle Positioning
Loading and Unloading by Air Pressure or Vacuum
4.3 Mitigative Practices
Sweeping
Shoveling
Excavation Practices
Vacuum and Pump Systems
Sorbents
Gelling Agents
4.4 Other Preventive Practices
Preventive Monitoring Practices
Dust Control (Land Disturbance and Demolition Areas)
Dust Control (Industrial)
Signs and Labels
Security
Area Control Procedures
Vehicle Washing
4.5 Sediment and Erosion Prevention Practices
4.5.1 Vegetative Practices
4.5.2 Structural Erosion Prevention and Sediment Control Practices
4.6 Infiltration Practices
Vegetated Filter Strips
Grassed Swales
Level Spreaders
Infiltration Trenches
Porous Pavements/Concrete Grids and Modular Pavements
Appendix A: References
Appendix B: Glossary
Appendix C: Model Storm Water Pollution Prevention Plan
Appendix D: Storm Water and Pollution Prevention Contacts and Additional Pollution Prevention Information
State Storm Water and Pollution Prevention Contacts
Additional Pollution Prevention Information
Industry-Specific Pollution Prevention Guidance Manuals Available from the PPIC
Fact Sheets Available from PPIC
Appendix E: BMP Fact Sheets
Silt Fence
Pipe Slope Drain
Filter Fabric Inlet Protection
Excavated Gravel Inlet Protection
Block and Gravel Inlet Protection
Temporary Sediment Trap
Appendix F: Tests for Non-Storm Water Discharges
Appendix G: Comparison of Other Environmental Plans
Appendix H: List of Hazardous Substances and Reportable Quantities
Appendix I: Section 313 Water Priority Chemicals
Appendix J: Table of Monitoring Requirements in EPA’s General Permit
Details
- No. of pages:
- 375
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 1995
- Published:
- 1st January 1995
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437728323
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780815513278