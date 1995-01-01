Storm Water Management and Technology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780815513278, 9781437728323

Storm Water Management and Technology

1st Edition

eBook ISBN: 9781437728323
Hardcover ISBN: 9780815513278
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 1st January 1995
Page Count: 375
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
103.00
87.55
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
103.00
87.55
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This book provides industrial facilities with comprehensive guidance on the development of storm water pollution prevention plans and identification of Best Management Practices (BMPs). It provides technical assistance and support to all facilities suibject to pollution prevention requirements established under National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permits for storm water point discharge discharges. In addition to providing guidance for facilities that are subject to storm water permit requirements, this book contains information that is generally useful for controlling storm water problems. Guidelines and accompanying worksheets will walk the reader through the process.

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction

    1.1 Purpose of This Guidance Manual

    1.2 Organization of This Guidance Manual

    1.3 Scope of This Manual

    1.4 Definitions

    1.5 Goals of Storm Water Management

    1.6 Summary of the Storm Water Program

    2. Storm Water Pollution Prevention Plan

    2.1 Planning and Organization Phase

    2.1.1 Who Will Develop and Implement Your Plan?

    2.1.2 Building on Existing Environmental Management Plans

    2.2 Assessment Phase—Description of Potential Pollutant Sources

    2.2.1 Developing a Site Map

    2.2.2 Material Inventory

    2.2.3 Identifying Past Spills and Leaks

    2.2.4 Identifying Non-Storm Water Discharges

    2.2.5 Storm Water Monitoring Data

    2.2.6 Assessment Summary

    2.3 BMP Identification Phase

    2.3.1 Baseline Best Management Practices

    2.3.2 Advanced Best Management Practices

    2.3.3 Completing the BMP Identification Phase

    2.4 Implementation Phase

    2.4.1 Implement Appropriate Controls

    2.4.2 Employee Training

    2.5 Evaluation Phase

    2.5.1 Annual Site Compliance Evaluation

    2.5.2 Recordkeeping and Internal Reporting

    2.5.3 Plan Revisions

    2.6 General Requirements

    2.6.1 Schedule for Plan Development and Implementation

    2.6.2 Required Signatures

    2.6.3 Plan Location and Public Access

    2.6.4 Director-Required Plan Modifications

    2.7 Special Requirements

    2.7.1 Special Requirements for Discharges Through Municipal Separate Storm Sewer Systems

    2.7.2 Special Requirements for EPCRA, Section 313 Reporting Facilities Specific Requirements

    2.7.3 Special Requirements for Salt Storage Piles

    Storm Water Pollution Prevention Plan Worksheets

    Worksheet #1: Pollution Prevention Team

    Worksheet #2: Developing a Site Map

    Worksheet #3: Material Inventory

    Worksheet #3A: Description of Exposed Significant Material

    Worksheet #4: List of Significant Spills and Leaks

    Worksheet #5: Non-Storm Water Discharge Assessment and Certification

    Worksheet #6: Non-Storm Water Discharge Assessment and Failure to Certify Notification

    Worksheet #7: Pollutant Source Identification

    Worksheet #7a: BMP Identification

    Worksheet #8: Implementation

    Worksheet #9: Employee Training

    3. Activity-Specific Source Control BMPs

    3.1 BMPs for Fueling Stations

    3.2 BMPs for Vehicle and Equipment Maintenance

    3.3 BMPs for Painting Operations

    3.4 BMPs for Vehicle and Equipment Washing

    3.5 BMPs for Loading and Unloading Materials

    3.6 BMPs for Liquid Storage in Above-Ground Tanks

    3.7 BMPs for Industrial Waste Management Areas and Outside Manufacturing

    3.8 BMPs for Outside Storage of Raw Materials, By-Products, or Finished Products

    3.9 BMPs for Salt Storage Facilities

    4. Site-Specific Industrial Storm Water BMPs

    4.1 Flow Diversion Practices

    Storm Water Conveyances

    Diversion Dikes

    Graded Areas and Pavement

    4.2 Exposure Minimization Practices

    Containment Diking

    Curbing

    Drip Pans

    Collection Basins

    Sumps

    Covering

    Vehicle Positioning

    Loading and Unloading by Air Pressure or Vacuum

    4.3 Mitigative Practices

    Sweeping

    Shoveling

    Excavation Practices

    Vacuum and Pump Systems

    Sorbents

    Gelling Agents

    4.4 Other Preventive Practices

    Preventive Monitoring Practices

    Dust Control (Land Disturbance and Demolition Areas)

    Dust Control (Industrial)

    Signs and Labels

    Security

    Area Control Procedures

    Vehicle Washing

    4.5 Sediment and Erosion Prevention Practices

    4.5.1 Vegetative Practices

    4.5.2 Structural Erosion Prevention and Sediment Control Practices

    4.6 Infiltration Practices

    Vegetated Filter Strips

    Grassed Swales

    Level Spreaders

    Infiltration Trenches

    Porous Pavements/Concrete Grids and Modular Pavements

    Appendix A: References

    Appendix B: Glossary

    Appendix C: Model Storm Water Pollution Prevention Plan

    Appendix D: Storm Water and Pollution Prevention Contacts and Additional Pollution Prevention Information

    State Storm Water and Pollution Prevention Contacts

    Additional Pollution Prevention Information

    Industry-Specific Pollution Prevention Guidance Manuals Available from the PPIC

    Fact Sheets Available from PPIC

    Appendix E: BMP Fact Sheets

    Silt Fence

    Pipe Slope Drain

    Filter Fabric Inlet Protection

    Excavated Gravel Inlet Protection

    Block and Gravel Inlet Protection

    Temporary Sediment Trap

    Appendix F: Tests for Non-Storm Water Discharges

    Appendix G: Comparison of Other Environmental Plans

    Appendix H: List of Hazardous Substances and Reportable Quantities

    Appendix I: Section 313 Water Priority Chemicals

    Appendix J: Table of Monitoring Requirements in EPA’s General Permit

Details

No. of pages:
375
Language:
English
Copyright:
© William Andrew 1995
Published:
Imprint:
William Andrew
eBook ISBN:
9781437728323
Hardcover ISBN:
9780815513278

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.