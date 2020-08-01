Storing Digital Binary Data in Cellular DNA
1st Edition
Description
The digital universe is expanding asymptoticly, and electromagnetic storage devices are exhibiting short longevity. There's a need to move to another storage medium, and DNA offers a formidable storage medium well beyond any current limit or time constraint. Our digital universe is facing a major storage shortage. DNA storage is a disruptive technology. DNA is a molecular video/recorder and stores data for 10,000 years. A mere milligram of DNA molecule could encode the complete text of every book in the Library of Congress and have plenty of room to spare. By the year 2025, our digital universe will reach 160 zettabytes (16 X 1021 bytes). Storing Digital Binary Data into Cellular DNA systematically shows that our present digital information storage systems have short longevity and limited capacity, and the production and consumption of data is exceeding the supply. Author Rocky Termanini explains the DNA system and how it encodes vast amounts of data, then presents in a clear and comprehensive manner the emergence of DNA as a storage technology for the ever-growing stream of data being produced and consumed by our increasingly connected and AI-driven society. The book will be of interest to a wide range of readers looking to understand and stay ahead of this disruptive and game-changing technology, including researchers in computer science, biomedical engineers, geneticists, physicians, clinicians, law enforcement, and cybersecurity experts.
Key Features
- Presents a comprehensive reference for the fascinating emerging technology of DNA storage, the first book to present this level of detail and scope of coverage of this groundbreaking field
- Helps readers understand key concepts of how DNA works as an information storage system, and how it can be applied as a new technology for data storage
- Provides readers with key technical understanding of technologies used to work with DNA data encoding, such as CRISPR, as well as emerging areas of application and ethical concern, such as Smart Cities, cybercrime, and cyber warfare
- Includes coverage of synthesizing DNA-encoded data, sequencing DNA-encoded data, and fusing DNA with Digital Immunity Ecosystem (DIE)
Readership
Graduates, PhD students and lecturers in computer science, biomedical engineering and bioinformatics, as well as scientific researchers in biomedical fields such as genetics. Corporate customers that have large data centers
Table of Contents
1. Discovery of the book of Life
2. The amazing Human DNA System Explained
3. The Miraculous Anatomy of the Digital Immunity Ecosystem
4. Hacking DNA Genes - The Real Nightmare
5. The Digital Universe with DNA - The Magic of CRISPR
6. Getting DNA storage on board: starting with Data Encoding
7. Synthesizing DNA-Encoded Data
8. Sequencing DNA-Encoded Data
9. Decoding Back to Binary
10. Fusing DNA with Digital Immunity Ecosystem (DIE)
11. DNA Storage Heading for Smart City
12. DNA Data and Social Crime
13. DNA Data and Cybercrime and Cyberterrorism
14. DNA Is a Time Storage Machine for 10,000 years
15. DNA and Religion
16. Epilogue
Details
- No. of pages:
- 402
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st August 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128232958
About the Author
Rocky Termanini
Dr. Rocky Termanini, CEO of MERIT CyberSecurity Group, is a subject matter expert in IT security and brings 46 years of cross-industry experience at national and international levels. He received his Ph.D. in Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence, from Yale University. He is the designer of the "Cognitive Early-Warning Predictive System" and "The Smart Vaccine™" which replicates the human immune system to protect the critical infrastructures against future cyber wars. Dr. Termanini spent five years in the Middle East working as a security consultant in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and the UAE. Professor Termanini’s teaching experience spans over 30 years. He taught Information Systems courses at Connecticut State University, Quinnipiac University, University of Bahrain, University College of Bahrain, Abu Dhabi University, and lectured at Zayed University in Dubai. Dr. Rocky Termanini is a senior advisor to the Department of Homeland Security and other Federal Law Enforcement agencies, as well as an advisor to the FBI on Cyber-terrorism and global malware. Dr. Termanini was the security manager of the Saudi e-Government project for the Saudi Ministry of Interior. Presently, Dr. Termanini helps companies set up cyber-security plans to protect their information assets and to monitor employee loyalty. He is a visiting professor to several universities in the Persian Gulf region, giving short courses in Digital Forensics and ethical hacking. Dr. Termanini has experience in preparing DARPA solicitations for cyber security grants and is the author of two books on Cybersecurity from CRC Press.
Affiliations and Expertise
CEO, Merit CyberSecurity Consulting, San Francisco, California, USA
Ratings and Reviews
