Storing Digital Binary Data in Cellular DNA

Dr. Rocky Termanini, CEO of MERIT CyberSecurity Group, is a subject matter expert in IT security and brings 46 years of cross-industry experience at national and international levels. He received his Ph.D. in Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence, from Yale University. He is the designer of the "Cognitive Early-Warning Predictive System" and "The Smart Vaccine™" which replicates the human immune system to protect the critical infrastructures against future cyber wars. Dr. Termanini spent five years in the Middle East working as a security consultant in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and the UAE. Professor Termanini’s teaching experience spans over 30 years. He taught Information Systems courses at Connecticut State University, Quinnipiac University, University of Bahrain, University College of Bahrain, Abu Dhabi University, and lectured at Zayed University in Dubai. Dr. Rocky Termanini is a senior advisor to the Department of Homeland Security and other Federal Law Enforcement agencies, as well as an advisor to the FBI on Cyber-terrorism and global malware. Dr. Termanini was the security manager of the Saudi e-Government project for the Saudi Ministry of Interior. Presently, Dr. Termanini helps companies set up cyber-security plans to protect their information assets and to monitor employee loyalty. He is a visiting professor to several universities in the Persian Gulf region, giving short courses in Digital Forensics and ethical hacking. Dr. Termanini has experience in preparing DARPA solicitations for cyber security grants and is the author of two books on Cybersecurity from CRC Press.