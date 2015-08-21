Powerful stories convey lessons that are remembered for life.

Stories in Midwifery by Catling, Cummins and Hogan presents an insightful collection of personal stories told by a range of women, midwives, students, health professionals and family members. This unique resource offers both midwifery students and practicing midwives an extraordinary perspective on a range of topics related to birthing and midwifery, including continuity of care, perinatal mental health, complex pregnancies, homebirth, and assisted reproductive techniques.

Presented in workbook and online multimedia format, this valuable midwifery resource builds empathy and understanding by providing examples of innovative approaches to woman-centred care with a focus on reflection, inquiry and action. The teaching and learning strategies assist in developing skills, attitudes and mindfulness for working in partnership with women in various settings, including the home, community, hospitals, clinics and birth centres.

In this unique midwifery resource, authors Catling, Cummins and Hogan promote engagement with learners across diverse educational levels, ranging from certificate qualifications through to the undergraduate and postgraduate student.

Most importantly, Stories in Midwifery provides a much-needed consumer voice for women, their families and their midwives.