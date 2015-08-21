Stories in Midwifery - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780729542234

Stories in Midwifery

1st Edition

Reflection, Inquiry, Action

Authors: Christine Catling Allison Cummins Rosemarie Hogan
Paperback ISBN: 9780729542234
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 21st August 2015
Page Count: 132
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Powerful stories convey lessons that are remembered for life.

Stories in Midwifery by Catling, Cummins and Hogan presents an insightful collection of personal stories told by a range of women, midwives, students, health professionals and family members. This unique resource offers both midwifery students and practicing midwives an extraordinary perspective on a range of topics related to birthing and midwifery, including continuity of care, perinatal mental health, complex pregnancies, homebirth, and assisted reproductive techniques.

Presented in workbook and online multimedia format, this valuable midwifery resource builds empathy and understanding by providing examples of innovative approaches to woman-centred care with a focus on reflection, inquiry and action. The teaching and learning strategies assist in developing skills, attitudes and mindfulness for working in partnership with women in various settings, including the home, community, hospitals, clinics and birth centres.

In this unique midwifery resource, authors Catling, Cummins and Hogan promote engagement with learners across diverse educational levels, ranging from certificate qualifications through to the undergraduate and postgraduate student.

Most importantly, Stories in Midwifery provides a much-needed consumer voice for women, their families and their midwives.

Key Features

  • Includes 18 chapters, each presenting a variety of stories from women, midwives and family members around a range of topics related to birthing and midwifery
  • Includes 24 video stories presenting personal accounts from a range of lived experiences
  • Reflection, inquiry and action provide the framework for the teaching and learning strategies for each story, aimed at certificate, undergraduate and postgraduate levels
  • Weblinks, references and readings are included for further reading and research
  • Transcripts of all interviews are included in the back of the book and online
  • The Evolve online component features all content from the workbook with the addition of the embedded videos

Details

No. of pages:
132
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780729542234

About the Author

Christine Catling

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Lecturer in Midwifery, Faculty of Health, University of Technology Sydney, Sydney, Australia

Allison Cummins

ALLISON CUMMINS

MEd, BN, Midwifery Certificate

Lecturer in Midwifery

Course Coordinator, Master of

Midwifery

Faculty of Health, University of

Technology, Sydney

Rosemarie Hogan

ROSEMARIE HOGAN

BN, MSc

Lecturer in Midwifery

Director of Midwifery Studies

Faculty of Health, University of

Technology, Sydney

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.