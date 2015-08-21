Stories in Midwifery
1st Edition
Reflection, Inquiry, Action
Description
Powerful stories convey lessons that are remembered for life.
Stories in Midwifery by Catling, Cummins and Hogan presents an insightful collection of personal stories told by a range of women, midwives, students, health professionals and family members. This unique resource offers both midwifery students and practicing midwives an extraordinary perspective on a range of topics related to birthing and midwifery, including continuity of care, perinatal mental health, complex pregnancies, homebirth, and assisted reproductive techniques.
Presented in workbook and online multimedia format, this valuable midwifery resource builds empathy and understanding by providing examples of innovative approaches to woman-centred care with a focus on reflection, inquiry and action. The teaching and learning strategies assist in developing skills, attitudes and mindfulness for working in partnership with women in various settings, including the home, community, hospitals, clinics and birth centres.
In this unique midwifery resource, authors Catling, Cummins and Hogan promote engagement with learners across diverse educational levels, ranging from certificate qualifications through to the undergraduate and postgraduate student.
Most importantly, Stories in Midwifery provides a much-needed consumer voice for women, their families and their midwives.
Key Features
- Includes 18 chapters, each presenting a variety of stories from women, midwives and family members around a range of topics related to birthing and midwifery
- Includes 24 video stories presenting personal accounts from a range of lived experiences
- Reflection, inquiry and action provide the framework for the teaching and learning strategies for each story, aimed at certificate, undergraduate and postgraduate levels
- Weblinks, references and readings are included for further reading and research
- Transcripts of all interviews are included in the back of the book and online
- The Evolve online component features all content from the workbook with the addition of the embedded videos
Details
- No. of pages:
- 132
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 21st August 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780729542234
About the Author
Christine Catling
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer in Midwifery, Faculty of Health, University of Technology Sydney, Sydney, Australia
Allison Cummins
ALLISON CUMMINS
MEd, BN, Midwifery Certificate
Lecturer in Midwifery
Course Coordinator, Master of
Midwifery
Faculty of Health, University of
Technology, Sydney
Rosemarie Hogan
ROSEMARIE HOGAN
BN, MSc
Lecturer in Midwifery
Director of Midwifery Studies
Faculty of Health, University of
Technology, Sydney