Stories in Mental Health - 1st Edition

Stories in Mental Health

1st Edition

Reflection, Inquiry, Action

Paperback ISBN: 9780729540971
eBook ISBN: 9780729580977
Imprint: Mosby Australia
Published Date: 17th September 2012
Page Count: 144
Description

A collection of powerful first-hand stories to build empathy in students and complement Psychiatric and Mental Health Nursing 3e.

Stories in Mental Health:  Reflection, Inquiry, Action is an important new mental health resource. It features 27 video and audio interviews with a range of consumers, carers and clinicians that give a much-needed consumer voice to mental health care.

Working from the premise that powerfully told stories can convey lessons remembered for life, the first-hand accounts build empathy and understanding in nursing students. They also provide examples of innovative approaches to recovery-focused mental health care.

Mental health units are undertaken by all Bachelor of Nursing students in Australia and New Zealand, while mental health nursing is a specialist postgraduate area. Stories in Mental Health is therefore a valuable tool for undergraduate and postgraduate nursing students alike. Its usefulness extends to Diploma of Nursing, midwifery, community health and emergency nursing students, plus academics, mental health educators and teaching organisations.

Teaching and learning strategies are driven by the concepts of Reflection, Inquiry and Action. These strategies support each story and help nursing students develop the skills, attitudes and appropriate responses for working in a range of mental health settings.

Stories in Mental Health is an excellent companion to Elder, Evans and Nizette’s Psychiatric and Mental Health Nursing, 3e. These insightful videos are accessed online via the Elsevier Evolve platform.

Each story in Stories in Mental Health features: 

  • An introduction
  • Teaching and learning strategies – Reflection, Inquiry, Action
  • Helpful internet links
  • Text links – aligned to Part 3 of Psychiatric and Mental Health Nursing, 3e
  • References for further reading
  • A final word
  • Transcripts of all interviews included in the back of the workbook


Key Features

Workbook and online format

  • Workbook - each story features:

    • Introduction

    • Teaching and learning strategies - Reflection, Inquiry and Action

    • Weblinks

    • Text links - aligned to Part 3 of Psychiatric and Mental Health Nursing 3e

    • References for further reading

    • A final word

    • Transcripts of all interviews included in the back of the book

Evolve

    • The online component features all content from the workbook with videos embedded

Table of Contents

About the authors

Acknowledgements

Reviewers

About this resource

Part 1: Behind the scenes

Part 2: Setting the scene

Makhala’s story: Resilience

Jennifer, Anne and Christine: Cultural and social inclusion

Toby’s story: Being authentic

Bernie’s story: The lived experience

Jean’s story: Carers

Toby: Recovery

Clinical supervision: Learning about self and others

Part 3: Stories from consumers, carers and clinicians

Claire’s story: How mental health has changed

Lisa’s story: Experiencing a major life transition

Mike’s story: Facilitating empowerment

Gordon’s story: Fatherhood

Rachel’s story: Relating to young people

Nadine’s story: Having a parent with a mental illness

Tara’s story: Humanising dementia care

Jeremy’s story: Beliefs and perceptions

Toby’s story: Providing an accessible service

Lorraine’s story: A creative consumer advocate

Christine’s story: Primary mental healthcare

Catherine’s story: Reframing personality disorder

Louise’s story: On conversational models

Jarrad’s story: Containing fear

Todd’s story: Consultation liaison

Sonja’s story: Finding strengths Collaborative practice

Kay’s story: The social and physical impacts of alcohol

Colleen’s story: Health education as core to mental health nursing

Zoe’s story: Living with multiple selves

Jay’s story: Being non-judgemental

Bill’s story: Cultivating a therapeutic milieu

Transcripts

