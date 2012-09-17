Stories in Mental Health
1st Edition
Reflection, Inquiry, Action
Description
A collection of powerful first-hand stories to build empathy in students and complement Psychiatric and Mental Health Nursing 3e.
Stories in Mental Health: Reflection, Inquiry, Action is an important new mental health resource. It features 27 video and audio interviews with a range of consumers, carers and clinicians that give a much-needed consumer voice to mental health care.
Working from the premise that powerfully told stories can convey lessons remembered for life, the first-hand accounts build empathy and understanding in nursing students. They also provide examples of innovative approaches to recovery-focused mental health care.
Mental health units are undertaken by all Bachelor of Nursing students in Australia and New Zealand, while mental health nursing is a specialist postgraduate area. Stories in Mental Health is therefore a valuable tool for undergraduate and postgraduate nursing students alike. Its usefulness extends to Diploma of Nursing, midwifery, community health and emergency nursing students, plus academics, mental health educators and teaching organisations.
Teaching and learning strategies are driven by the concepts of Reflection, Inquiry and Action. These strategies support each story and help nursing students develop the skills, attitudes and appropriate responses for working in a range of mental health settings.
Stories in Mental Health is an excellent companion to Elder, Evans and Nizette’s Psychiatric and Mental Health Nursing, 3e. These insightful videos are accessed online via the Elsevier Evolve platform.
Each story in Stories in Mental Health features:
- An introduction
- Teaching and learning strategies – Reflection, Inquiry, Action
- Helpful internet links
- Text links – aligned to Part 3 of Psychiatric and Mental Health Nursing, 3e
- References for further reading
- A final word
- Transcripts of all interviews included in the back of the workbook
Key Features
Workbook and online format
- Workbook - each story features:
- Introduction
- Teaching and learning strategies - Reflection, Inquiry and Action
- Weblinks
- Text links - aligned to Part 3 of Psychiatric and Mental Health Nursing 3e
- References for further reading
- A final word
- Transcripts of all interviews included in the back of the book
Evolve
- The online component features all content from the workbook with videos embedded
Table of Contents
About the authors
Acknowledgements
Reviewers
About this resource
Part 1: Behind the scenes
Part 2: Setting the scene
Makhala’s story: Resilience
Jennifer, Anne and Christine: Cultural and social inclusion
Toby’s story: Being authentic
Bernie’s story: The lived experience
Jean’s story: Carers
Toby: Recovery
Clinical supervision: Learning about self and others
Part 3: Stories from consumers, carers and clinicians
Claire’s story: How mental health has changed
Lisa’s story: Experiencing a major life transition
Mike’s story: Facilitating empowerment
Gordon’s story: Fatherhood
Rachel’s story: Relating to young people
Nadine’s story: Having a parent with a mental illness
Tara’s story: Humanising dementia care
Jeremy’s story: Beliefs and perceptions
Toby’s story: Providing an accessible service
Lorraine’s story: A creative consumer advocate
Christine’s story: Primary mental healthcare
Catherine’s story: Reframing personality disorder
Louise’s story: On conversational models
Jarrad’s story: Containing fear
Todd’s story: Consultation liaison
Sonja’s story: Finding strengths Collaborative practice
Kay’s story: The social and physical impacts of alcohol
Colleen’s story: Health education as core to mental health nursing
Zoe’s story: Living with multiple selves
Jay’s story: Being non-judgemental
Bill’s story: Cultivating a therapeutic milieu
Transcripts
Details
- No. of pages:
- 144
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby Australia 2012
- Published:
- 17th September 2012
- Imprint:
- Mosby Australia
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780729540971
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729580977
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.