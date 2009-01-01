Stored-Product Insect Resource
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Species List
2. Species by Family
3. Species by Key
4. Species by Commodity
5. Species by Rank
6. Species by Common Name
7. Commodities by Scientific or Common Name
8. References Cited
9. Preparing Insects for Identification
10. Books and Book Chapters
11. Alphabetical List of Species Names
Description
Accurate species identification is essential for effective pest management. Stored-Product Insect Resource is the most multifaceted, comprehensive guide available to information on 1,663 insect species associated with stored products. This book covers 1,105 commodities and more than 9,200 different insect-commodity associations. A broad consideration of the species associated with stored products is important, because many unfamiliar species are being encountered as a result of extensive international trade.
Information on 468 species of natural enemies provides a fuller understanding of the potential for biological control of stored-product insects. Commodities that are likely to be infested are listed for each insect species, and information on the suitability of some commodities as food is also reviewed. This book includes a catalog that can help locate pictures and keys to identify stored-product insects.
Each author has more than 30 years of research experience and has taught stored-product entomology. This title is a useful supplement to the textbook Fundamentals of Stored-Product Entomology, also by Hagstrum and Subramanyam. Stored-Product Insect Resource will be an important desktop directory for identifying and finding information on stored-product insects.
Key Features
- Insect synonyms, common names, and geographic distribution
- Descriptions of methods for preparing insects for identification
- International overview of the relative importance of each species
- Overview of taxonomic diversity
- Information on 468 natural enemies
- Common vs. scientific names of commodities
- More than 2,200 references to other publications
- Literature references on insect biology
Readership
Employees of food- and feed-processing and storage facilities; pest management practitioners; food storage inspectors and regulators
Details
- Language:
- English
- Published:
- 1st January 2009
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128104569
About the Authors
David Hagstrum Author
Specialty: Management of stored-product insects Education: BA, Biology-Chemistry, California Western University; PhD, Entomology, University of California, Riverside
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Entomologist, USDA, ARS (retired); Adjunct Professor Emeritus, Department of Entomology, Kansas State University, Manhattan, Kansas, USA
Bhadriraju Subramanyam Author
Specialty: Management of stored-product insects Education: BS, Andhra Pradesh Agricultural University, India; MS and PhD, Entomology, University of Minnesota
Affiliations and Expertise
Wilbur Endowed Professor, Department of Grain Science and Industry, Kansas State University, Manhattan, Kansas, USA