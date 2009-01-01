Accurate species identification is essential for effective pest management. Stored-Product Insect Resource is the most multifaceted, comprehensive guide available to information on 1,663 insect species associated with stored products. This book covers 1,105 commodities and more than 9,200 different insect-commodity associations. A broad consideration of the species associated with stored products is important, because many unfamiliar species are being encountered as a result of extensive international trade.

Information on 468 species of natural enemies provides a fuller understanding of the potential for biological control of stored-product insects. Commodities that are likely to be infested are listed for each insect species, and information on the suitability of some commodities as food is also reviewed. This book includes a catalog that can help locate pictures and keys to identify stored-product insects.

Each author has more than 30 years of research experience and has taught stored-product entomology. This title is a useful supplement to the textbook Fundamentals of Stored-Product Entomology, also by Hagstrum and Subramanyam. Stored-Product Insect Resource will be an important desktop directory for identifying and finding information on stored-product insects.