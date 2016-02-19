Storage and Treatment of Hazardous Wastes in Tank Systems

Executive Summary 1.0 Introduction 1.1 Applicability 1.2 Purpose of this Document 1.3 Specific Information Requirements 1.4 Organization of this Document 1.5 Other Guidance Manuals 2.0 Background 2.1 Status of Subtitle C-Hazardous Waste Management 2.2 Status of Subtitle C Rulemaking for Tanks 3.0 The Permitting Process 3.1 Permitting Steps 3.2 The Permit Application and the Permit 3.3 Where to Submit Applications 3.4 Confidentiality 3.5 Appeals 4.0 Written Assessment of Tank Systems 4.1 Tank System Design and Testing 4.2 Summary of Major Points 5.0 Design and Installation of New Tank Systems or Components 5.1 Dimensions and Capacity of the Tank 5.2 Description of Feed Systems, Safety Cutoff, Bypass Systems, and Pressure Controls 5.3 Diagram of Piping, Instrumentation, and Process Flow 5.4 External Corrosion Protection 5.5 Protection from Vehicular Traffic 5.6 Foundation Loads and Anchoring 5.7 Protection Against Frost Heave 5.8 Summary of Major Points 6.0 Installation of New Tank Systems 6.1 Proper Handling Procedures 6.2 Backfilling 6.3 Preservice Tank and Ancillary Equipment Testing 6.4 Ancillary Equipment Installation 6.5 Corrosion Protection System Installation 6.6 Certifications of Design and Installation 6.7 Description of Tank System Installation 6.8 Summary of Major Points 7.0 Secondary Containment Systems and Release Detection 7.1 Secondary Containment Implementation Schedule 7.2 Properties of a Secondary Containment System 7.3 Design Parameters 7.4 Types of Secondary Containment 7.5 Liner Requirements 7.6 Vault Requirements 7.7 Double-Walled Tank Requirements 7.8 Ancillary Equipment with Secondary Containment 7.9 Summary of Major Points 8.0 Variances From Secondary Containment 8.1 Technology-Based Variance 8.2 Risk-Based Variance 8.3 Variance Implementation Procedures 8.4 Summary of Major Points 9.0 Controls and Practices to Prevent Spills and Overfills 9.1 Underground Tanks 9.2 Aboveground/Inground/Onground Tanks 9.3 Uncovered Tanks-Freeboard 9.4 Summary of Major Points 10.0 Inspections 10.1 Schedule and Procedures for Overfill Control System Inspections 10.2 Daily Inspections of Aboveground Portions of Tank Systems and Monitoring and Leak Detection Data 10.3 Daily Inspection of Construction Materials, Local Areas, and Secondary Containment System for Erosion and Leakage 10.4 Inspection of Cathodic-Protection Systems 10.5 Inspection Requirements Before Full Secondary Containment Is Provided 10.6 Fiberglass-Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Tanks 10.7 Concrete Tanks 10.8 Inspection Tools and Electromechanical Equipment 10.9 Reporting Requirements 10.10 Summary of Major Points 11.0 Response to Leaks or Spills and Disposition of Leaking or Unfit-for-Use Tank Systems 11.1 Response Actions for Leaks or Spills 11.2 Required Notifications and Reports 11.3 Summary of Major Points 12.0 Closure and Post-Closure Requirements 12.1 Decontamination/Removal Procedures for Closure: Where Decontamination and Removal of Wastes Is Practicable and Where Secondary Containment Is Provided. 12.2 Closure Plan and Closure Activities: The Part B Application 12.3 Closure of Tank System: When Decontamination and Removal of Wastes Is Not Practicable and Where Secondary Containment is Provided 12.4 Closure and Post-Closure Requirements: For Tank Systems That Do Not Have Secondary Containment 12.5 Closure/Post-Closure Cost Estimates 12.6 Financial Assurance for Closure and Post-Closure Care 12.7 Summary of Major Points 13.0 Procedures For Tank Systems That Store or Treat Ignitable, Reactive, or Incompatible Wastes 13.1 Ignitable or Reactive Waste, General Precautions 13.2 Distance Requirements for Ignitable or Reactive Wastes 13.3 Incompatible Wastes 13.4 Summary of Major Points Appendix A: Completeness Checklist Appendix B: Paint Filter Liquids Test Appendix C: Synopsis of Pertinent EPA Guidance Manuals Appendix D: Technical Guidance Documents Appendix E: Tank-Specific Definitions Appendix F: Figure Sources Appendix G: Compatibility Test For Wastes and Membrane Liners Bibliography