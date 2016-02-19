Stomatologia dziecięca, wyd. II
1st Edition
Zarówno zapracowany klinicysta, jak i student często potrzebują szybkiego źródła referencyjnego w odniesieniu do jakiegoś zagadnienia, procedury klinicznej czy stwierdzonego objawu. Chociaż jest wiele doskonałych podręczników z zakresu stomatologii dziecięcej nie zawsze znalezienie potrzebnej informacji jest łatwe. Ten pod ręcznik jest bardzo wyczerpujący. W trzecim wy daniu autorzy rozszerzyli rozdziały dotyczące tematyki behawioralnej oraz zasad stosowania fluoru. Przedstawili tak że nowe międzynarodowe wytyczne postępowania w urazach i wzbogacili części omawiające patologię jamy ustnej oraz anomalie rozwojowe. Dołączone też zostały nowe rozdziały dotyczące kariologii, leczenia odtwórczego oraz leczenia chorób miazgi zębów mlecznych.
Angus Cameron
Angus Cameron completed dentistry at the University of Sydney in 1984 and began work as a junior dental officer at Westmead. He joined the Department of Paediatric Dentistry as a registrar in 1987 and was the first to complete the Master of Dental Science degree in Paediatric Dentistry in NSW in 1991. Angus was appointed a specialist in 1992 and became Head of Department in 1997. He is currently Clinical Associate Professor and Head of Paediatric Dentistry at the University of Sydney and Visiting Senior Specialist at the Children's Hospital at Westmead.
Angus was also appointed Clinical Associate Professor at the University of Adelaide and is currently the Registrar (Special Field Streams) of the Royal Australasian College of Dental Surgeons. In 2007, he was elected a Fellow of the Faculty of Dental Surgery of the Royal College of Surgeons of England. Angus is co-editor of the Handbook of Paediatric Dentistry, now in its 3rd edition and translated into six languages. His major clinical interests are in the areas of paediatric oral medicine and pathology, dental anomalies and craniofacial biology.
Head, Department of Paediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics, Westmead Hospital, Sydney; Clinical Associate Professor and Head, Paediatric Dentistry, The University of Sydney; Visiting Senior Specialist, The Children’s Hospital at Westmead, Australia
Richard Widmer
Dr Widmer received his Bachelors Degree from the University of Melbourne and his Masters Degree in Paediatric Dentistry also from the University of Melbourne. The majority of his paediatric clinical practice over the last 25 years has been at the Westmead Centre for Oral Health and The Children's Hospital at Westmead.
He is a very active clinician and lecturer, presenting to students and graduates in all branches of the health sciences, as well as being invited to present at conferences, both locally and internationally.
Dr Widmer is currently the Associate Clinical Professor in Paediatric Dentistry at the University of Sydney and Director of the Dental Department at The Children's Hospital at Westmead. He is a past President of the International Association of Paediatric Dentistry , the Australasian Academy of Paediatric Dentistry and the Australian and New Zealand Society of Paediatric Dentistry.
Paediatric Dentist, Head of Department & Senior Staff Specialist, Paediatric Dentistry; Assistant Professor, University of Sydney,The Children’s Hospital at Westmead, Sydney, Australia