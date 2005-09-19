Stoma Care and Rehabilitation
1st Edition
Description
This book provides a comprehensive description of stoma care including the physical and psychological care of patients pre- and post-operatively. The patient-centred style of nursing shows how nurses' knowledge and skills can be specifically used to promote patients' long term rehabilitation as well as fulfill their immediate requirements. Patient scenarios give a dynamic sense of the concerns which many patients experience, and how their needs can be helpfully addressed. All the chapter contributors have specialist knowledge in stoma care and/or related fields such as communication, psychosocial care and pharmacology.
Key Features
How to plan and provide care so that it actively supports patients' early stages of recovery and long-term rehabilitation goals.
How to use communication skills strategically to foster a collaborative relationship with patients and their familites.
Care of patients with 'conventional' and 'internal' bowel and urinary stomas.
Care of patients undergoing chemotherapy and radiotherapy, including the effects these may have on stomal output and appliance management.
Management of patient's sexual concerns and problems.
Helping patients manage loss and change, and achieve psychological wellbeing.
Care of patients with fistulae.
Table of Contents
Introduction. What is rehabilitative stoma care? Intestinal physiology and its implications for patients with bowel stomas. Types of bowel stoma and why they are created. Practical management of bowel stomas. Specific aspects of care for patients with ileostomies and colostomies. Care of patients with urinary stomas. Communicating effectively. Towards leaving hospital. Towards rehabilitation. Care of patients with internal bowel pouches. Care of patients with an electrically stimulated gracilis neo sphincter. Care of patients with internal urinary pouches. Paediatric stoma care. Care of patients with fistulae and drain sites. Irrigation. Dietary considerations following stoma surgery. Medication and stoma care. Care of patients receiving anti-tumour chemotherapy or radiotherapy. The patient's background. Responding to loss and change. Problems in stoma management. Problems in rehabilitation. Developing stoma care. Useful contact information.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 366
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2006
- Published:
- 19th September 2005
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702037863
About the Author
Brigid Breckman
Affiliations and Expertise
Freelance Writer, Workshop Leader and Counsellor, Hornchurch, Essex, UK