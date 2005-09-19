Stoma Care and Rehabilitation

Introduction. What is rehabilitative stoma care? Intestinal physiology and its implications for patients with bowel stomas. Types of bowel stoma and why they are created. Practical management of bowel stomas. Specific aspects of care for patients with ileostomies and colostomies. Care of patients with urinary stomas. Communicating effectively. Towards leaving hospital. Towards rehabilitation. Care of patients with internal bowel pouches. Care of patients with an electrically stimulated gracilis neo sphincter. Care of patients with internal urinary pouches. Paediatric stoma care. Care of patients with fistulae and drain sites. Irrigation. Dietary considerations following stoma surgery. Medication and stoma care. Care of patients receiving anti-tumour chemotherapy or radiotherapy. The patient's background. Responding to loss and change. Problems in stoma management. Problems in rehabilitation. Developing stoma care. Useful contact information.