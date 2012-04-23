Stoelting's Anesthesia and Co-Existing Disease

"In this, their second stint as editors, Drs Hines and Marschall have retained their previous 'winning formula' by producing a comprehensive reference base of common and some less common diseases in a highly structured and easily read format...This textbook delivers a wealth of information on coexisting disease including recently updated guidelines and recommendations on various medical conditions often encountered in the perioperative period...this is an excellent and well-written edition of Stoelting's popular textbook, which covers the major aspects of coexisting disease in surgical patients...The range and depth of topics presented and discussed in this edition will ensure that it remains a valued resource and, ideally, it should be readily available to all staff (and students) involved in the delivery of anaesthesia."

British Journal of Anaesthesia, March 2013