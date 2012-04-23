Stoelting's Anesthesia and Co-Existing Disease
6th Edition
Description
With Stoelting’s Anesthesia and Co-Existing Disease, you’ll have the succinct, yet thorough guidance you need to successfully avoid or manage complications stemming from pre-existing medical conditions. Advanced research from experts in the field will help you overcome the toughest challenges in practice, letting you offer your patients the best care, each and every time.
Key Features
- Deliver anesthesia as safely as possible with extensive coverage of the pathophysiology of numerous coexisting conditions.
- Effectively manage special patient populations with a focus on pediatric, geriatric, and adult patients.
- Master the ins and outs of a wide range of diseases, from common to rare, through detailed discussions of each disease’s unique features.
Table of Contents
1. Ischemic Heart Disease
2. Valvular Heart Disease
3. Congenital Heart Disease
4. Abnormalities of Cardiac Conduction and Cardiac Rhythm
5. Systemic and Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension
6. Heart Failure and Cardiomyopathies
7. Pericardial Disease and Cardiac Trauma
8. Vascular Disease
9. Respiratory Diseases
10. Diseases Affecting the Brain
11. Spinal Cord Disorders
12. Diseases of the Autonomic and Peripheral Nervous Systems
13. Diseases of the Liver and Biliary Tract
14. Diseases of the Gastrointestinal System
15. Inborn Errors of Metabolism
16. Nutritional Diseases: Obesity and Malnutrition
17. Renal Disease
18. Fluid, Electrolyte and Acid-Base Disorders
19. Endocrine Disease
20. Hematologic Disorders
21. Skin and Musculoskeletal Diseases
22. Infectious Diseases
23. Cancer
24. Diseases Related to Immune System Dysfunction
25. Psychiatric Disease, Substance Abuse, and Drug Overdose
26. Pregnancy-Associated Diseases
27. Pediatric Diseases
28. Geriatric Disorders
Details
- No. of pages:
- 688
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2012
- Published:
- 23rd April 2012
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455738120
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323295307
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323295291
About the Editor
Roberta Hines
Affiliations and Expertise
Nicholas M. Greene Professor and Chairman, Department of Anesthesiology, Yale University School of Medicine, Chief of Anesthesiology, Yale-New Haven Hospital, New Haven, CT
About the Author
Katherine Marschall
Affiliations and Expertise
Anesthesiologist - retired, New Haven, CT
Reviews
"In this, their second stint as editors, Drs Hines and Marschall have retained their previous 'winning formula' by producing a comprehensive reference base of common and some less common diseases in a highly structured and easily read format...This textbook delivers a wealth of information on coexisting disease including recently updated guidelines and recommendations on various medical conditions often encountered in the perioperative period...this is an excellent and well-written edition of Stoelting's popular textbook, which covers the major aspects of coexisting disease in surgical patients...The range and depth of topics presented and discussed in this edition will ensure that it remains a valued resource and, ideally, it should be readily available to all staff (and students) involved in the delivery of anaesthesia."
British Journal of Anaesthesia, March 2013