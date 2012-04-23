Stoelting's Anesthesia and Co-Existing Disease - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9781455700820, 9781455738120

Stoelting's Anesthesia and Co-Existing Disease

6th Edition

Editors: Roberta Hines
Authors: Katherine Marschall
eBook ISBN: 9781455738120
eBook ISBN: 9780323295307
eBook ISBN: 9780323295291
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 23rd April 2012
Page Count: 688
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

With Stoelting’s Anesthesia and Co-Existing Disease, you’ll have the succinct, yet thorough guidance you need to successfully avoid or manage complications stemming from pre-existing medical conditions. Advanced research from experts in the field will help you overcome the toughest challenges in practice, letting you offer your patients the best care, each and every time.

Key Features

  • Deliver anesthesia as safely as possible with extensive coverage of the pathophysiology of numerous coexisting conditions.
  • Effectively manage special patient populations with a focus on pediatric, geriatric, and adult patients.
  • Master the ins and outs of a wide range of diseases, from common to rare, through detailed discussions of each disease’s unique features.
  • Access the fully searchable text online anytime, anywhere, at www.expertconsult.com.

Table of Contents

1. Ischemic Heart Disease

2. Valvular Heart Disease

3. Congenital Heart Disease

 4. Abnormalities of Cardiac Conduction and Cardiac Rhythm

5. Systemic and Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension

 6. Heart Failure and Cardiomyopathies

7. Pericardial Disease and Cardiac Trauma

8. Vascular Disease

9. Respiratory Diseases

10. Diseases Affecting the Brain

11. Spinal Cord Disorders

12. Diseases of the Autonomic and Peripheral Nervous Systems

13. Diseases of the Liver and Biliary Tract

14. Diseases of the Gastrointestinal System

15. Inborn Errors of Metabolism

16. Nutritional Diseases: Obesity and Malnutrition

17. Renal Disease

18. Fluid, Electrolyte and Acid-Base Disorders

19. Endocrine Disease

20. Hematologic Disorders

21. Skin and Musculoskeletal Diseases

22. Infectious Diseases

23. Cancer

24. Diseases Related to Immune System Dysfunction

25. Psychiatric Disease, Substance Abuse, and Drug Overdose

26. Pregnancy-Associated Diseases

27. Pediatric Diseases

28. Geriatric Disorders

Details

No. of pages:
688
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781455738120
eBook ISBN:
9780323295307
eBook ISBN:
9780323295291

About the Editor

Roberta Hines

Affiliations and Expertise

Nicholas M. Greene Professor and Chairman, Department of Anesthesiology, Yale University School of Medicine, Chief of Anesthesiology, Yale-New Haven Hospital, New Haven, CT

About the Author

Katherine Marschall

Affiliations and Expertise

Anesthesiologist - retired, New Haven, CT

Reviews

"In this, their second stint as editors, Drs Hines and Marschall have retained their previous 'winning formula' by producing a comprehensive reference base of common and some less common diseases in a highly structured and easily read format...This textbook delivers a wealth of information on coexisting disease including recently updated guidelines and recommendations on various medical conditions often encountered in the perioperative period...this is an excellent and well-written edition of Stoelting's popular textbook, which covers the major aspects of coexisting disease in surgical  patients...The range and depth of topics presented and discussed in this edition will ensure that it remains a valued resource and, ideally, it should be readily available to all staff (and students) involved in the delivery of anaesthesia."

British Journal of Anaesthesia, March 2013

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.