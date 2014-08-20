Stoelting's Anesthesia & Co-existing Disease (Second South Asia Edition)
2nd Edition
Description
This South Asia edition of the well-established anesthesia title "Stoelting's Anesthesia and Co-Existing Disease" provides locally relevant content including three completely new chapters. This book will give you succinct, yet thorough, knowledge of the subject in order to enable you to avoid or manage complications stemming from preexisting medical conditions. Advanced research from experts in the field will help you overcome the toughest challenges in practice, enabling you to offer your patients the best care.
Three new chapters added to this adaptation edition:
Diseases of the Eye, Ear, Nose, and Throat
Trauma
Cardiac Arrest and Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation
Key Features
This edition will enable you to:
• Stay at the forefront of your field with the most up-to-date information for each co-existing condition, including definition; current pathophysiology; significant preoperative, intraoperative, and postoperative factors of the disease process; anesthetic judgment; and management.
• Keep current with changing patient populations with a new chapter on managing morbidly obese patients.
• Access the information you need quickly through a disease-based organization.
• Overcome the toughest challenges with the latest guidelines and evidence integrated into each chapter.
Table of Contents
1 Ischemic Heart Disease
2 Valvular Heart Disease
3 Congenital Heart Disease
4 Abnormalities of Cardiac Conduction and Cardiac Rhythm
5 Systemic and Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension
6 Heart Failure and Cardiomyopathies
7 Pericardial Disease and Cardiac Trauma
8 Vascular Disease
9 Respiratory Diseases
10 Diseases Affecting the Brain
11 Spinal Cord Disorders
12 Diseases of the Autonomic and Peripheral Nervous Systems
13 Diseases of the Liver and Biliary Tract
14 Diseases of the Gastrointestinal System
15 Inborn Errors of Metabolism
16 Nutritional Diseases: Obesity and Malnutrition
17 Renal Disease
18 Fluid, Electrolyte, and Acid-Base Disorders
19 Endocrine Disease
20 Hematologic Disorders
21 Skin and Musculoskeletal Diseases
22 Infectious Diseases
23 Cancer24 Diseases Related to Immune System Dysfunction
25 Psychiatric Disease, Substance Abuse, and Drug Overdose
26 Pregnancy-Associated Diseases
27 Pediatric Diseases
28 Geriatric Disorders
29 Diseases of the Eye, Ear, Nose, and Throat
30 Trauma
31 Cardiac Arrest and Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation
Details
- No. of pages:
- 726
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2014
- Published:
- 20th August 2014
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131237946