Stoelting's Anesthesia & Co-existing Disease (Second South Asia Edition)

This South Asia edition of the well-established anesthesia title "Stoelting's Anesthesia and Co-Existing Disease" provides locally relevant content including three completely new chapters. This book will give you succinct, yet thorough, knowledge of the subject in order to enable you to avoid or manage complications stemming from preexisting medical conditions. Advanced research from experts in the field will help you overcome the toughest challenges in practice, enabling you to offer your patients the best care.



Three new chapters added to this adaptation edition:

 Diseases of the Eye, Ear, Nose, and Throat

 Trauma

 Cardiac Arrest and Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation

