Stoelting's Anesthesia & Co-existing Disease (Second South Asia Edition) - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9788131237946

Stoelting's Anesthesia & Co-existing Disease (Second South Asia Edition)

2nd Edition

Editors: Aruna Parameswari
Paperback ISBN: 9788131237946
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 20th August 2014
Page Count: 726
Description

This South Asia edition of the well-established anesthesia title "Stoelting's Anesthesia and Co-Existing Disease" provides locally relevant content including three completely new chapters. This book will give you succinct, yet thorough, knowledge of the subject in order to enable you to avoid or manage complications stemming from preexisting medical conditions. Advanced research from experts in the field will help you overcome the toughest challenges in practice, enabling you to offer your patients the best care.

Three new chapters added to this adaptation edition:
 Diseases of the Eye, Ear, Nose, and Throat
 Trauma
 Cardiac Arrest and Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation

Key Features

This edition will enable you to:
• Stay at the forefront of your field with the most up-to-date information for each co-existing condition, including definition; current pathophysiology; significant preoperative, intraoperative, and postoperative factors of the disease process; anesthetic judgment; and management.
• Keep current with changing patient populations with a new chapter on managing morbidly obese patients.
• Access the information you need quickly through a disease-based organization.
• Overcome the toughest challenges with the latest guidelines and evidence integrated into each chapter.

Table of Contents

1 Ischemic Heart Disease

2 Valvular Heart Disease

3 Congenital Heart Disease

4 Abnormalities of Cardiac Conduction and Cardiac Rhythm

5 Systemic and Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension

6 Heart Failure and Cardiomyopathies

7 Pericardial Disease and Cardiac Trauma

8 Vascular Disease

9 Respiratory Diseases

10 Diseases Affecting the Brain

11 Spinal Cord Disorders

12 Diseases of the Autonomic and Peripheral Nervous Systems

13 Diseases of the Liver and Biliary Tract

14 Diseases of the Gastrointestinal System

15 Inborn Errors of Metabolism

16 Nutritional Diseases: Obesity and Malnutrition

17 Renal Disease

18 Fluid, Electrolyte, and Acid-Base Disorders

19 Endocrine Disease

20 Hematologic Disorders

21 Skin and Musculoskeletal Diseases

22 Infectious Diseases

23 Cancer

24 Diseases Related to Immune System Dysfunction

25 Psychiatric Disease, Substance Abuse, and Drug Overdose

26 Pregnancy-Associated Diseases

27 Pediatric Diseases

28 Geriatric Disorders

29 Diseases of the Eye, Ear, Nose, and Throat

30 Trauma

31 Cardiac Arrest and Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation

 

 

 

About the Editor

Aruna Parameswari

