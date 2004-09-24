Stock Identification Methods
1st Edition
Applications in Fishery Science
Description
Stock Identification Methods provides a comprehensive review of the various disciplines used to study the population structure of fishery resources. It represents the worldwide experience and perspectives of experts on each method, assembled through a working group of the International Council for the Exploration of the Sea. The book is organized to foster interdisciplinary analyses and conclusions about stock structure, a crucial topic for fishery science and management.
Technological advances have promoted the development of stock identification methods in many directions, resulting in a confusing variety of approaches. Based on central tenets of population biology and management needs, Stock Identification Methods offers a unified framework for understanding stock structure by promoting an understanding of the relative merits and sensitivities of each approach.
Key Features
- Describes eighteen distinct approaches to stock identification grouped into sections on life history traits, environmental signals, genetic analyses, and applied marks
- Features experts' reviews of benchmark case studies, general protocols, and the strengths and weaknesses of each identification method
- Reviews statistical techniques for exploring stock patterns, testing for differences among putative stocks, stock discrimination, and stock composition analysis
- Focuses on the challenges of interpreting data and managing mixed-stock fisheries
Readership
Fishery scientists and managers; students studying fish biology and related aquatic sciences.
Table of Contents
I. INTRODUCTION Overview Definition of Management Units, Stock Units, and Populations Migration and the Stock Concept Environmental versus Genetic Influence on Identification Characters
II. LIFE HISTORY TRAITS Distribution of Life Stages Life History Parameters
III. NATURAL MARKS-MORPHOLOGICAL ANALYSES Morphometric Outlines Morphometric Landmarks Texture Methods Meristics
IV. NATURAL MARKS-ENVIRONMENTAL SIGNALS Parasites as Biological Tags Fatty Acid Profiles
V. NATURAL MARKS-GENETIC ANALYSES Chromosome Morphology Allozymes Mitochondrial DNA Microsatellites Random Amplified Polymorphic DNA (RAPD) Amplified Length Polymorphic DNA (AFLP)
VI. APPLIED MARKS Internal and External Tags Electronic Tags Otolith Thermal Marking
VII. STOCK IDENTIFICATION DATA ANALYSIS Stock Identification Data Requirements in Quantitative Assessments Statistical Algorithms for Stock Composition Analysis Discriminant Function Analysis Neural Networks in Classifying Biological Populations Maximum Likelihood Estimators of Stock Composition Non-parametric Methods of Estimating Classification Variability Analysis of Tagging Data
VIII. APPLICATION OF STOCK IDENTIFICATION DATA IN RESOURCE MANAGEMENT Application of Stock Identification Data in Resource Management The Role of Stock Identification Data in Formulating Fishery Management Advice Identifying Fish Farm Escapees Real Time Application of Stock Identification Information
Details
- No. of pages:
- 736
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2005
- Published:
- 24th September 2004
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080470436
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780121543518
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781493300228
About the Editor
Steven Cadrin
Affiliations and Expertise
Northeast Fisheries Science Center, Woods Hole, MA, USA
Lisa A. Kerr
Lisa Kerr is a fisheries ecologist at the Gulf of Maine Research Institute (Portland, ME). Lisa is broadly interested in understanding the structure and dynamics of fish populations, with the goal of enhancing our ability to sustainably manage fisheries and ecosystems as a whole. She is particularly motivated to identify complex stock structure and understand the role it plays in the stability and resilience of local and regional populations. Lisa employs a diverse skill set to address critical ecological questions related to population structure that are also directly applicable to fisheries management. Her expertise includes structural analysis of fish hard parts (e.g. otoliths, vertebrae) and the application of the chemical methods (stable isotope, radioisotope, and trace element analysis) to these structures. She also uses mathematical modeling as a tool to understand how biocomplexity within fish stocks (e.g., spatial structure, connectivity, life cycle diversity) impacts their response to natural climatic oscillations, climate change, fishing, and management measures.
Affiliations and Expertise
Gulf of Maine Research Institute, Portland, ME, USA
Steven Cadrin
Affiliations and Expertise
Northeast Fisheries Science Center, Woods Hole, MA, USA
Kevin Friedland
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Massachusetts, Amherst, MA, U.S.A.
Stefano Mariani
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Environment & Life Sciences, University of Salford, UK
John Waldman
Affiliations and Expertise
Hudson River Foundation, New York, NY, U.S.A.