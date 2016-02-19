Stochastic Models: Estimation and Control: v. 1 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124807013, 9780080956503

Stochastic Models: Estimation and Control: v. 1, Volume 141A

1st Edition

Editors: Maybeck
eBook ISBN: 9780080956503
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th May 1979
Page Count: 422
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
56.43
47.97
70.95
60.31
79.00
67.15
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
422
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1979
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080956503

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.