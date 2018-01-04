Stochastic Crack Propagation
1st Edition
Essential Practical Aspects
Description
Stochastic Crack Propagation: Essential Practical Aspects describes a feature important to the analysis of stochastic crack propagation, starting with essential background theory. Processes, or phenomena, which are of practical importance in the work of design engineers or R&D teams are described chapter by chapter. Many examples are described and supported by listed references, and files of data that can be used with specialist software to practice design situations are included. Advice on how to use various computer programs to design and predict for stochastic crack growth is also provided, giving professionals a complete guide.
Key Features
- Presents instructions and exercises in the ideal format for professionals, focusing on applications
- Explains a methodology on how to optimize the engineering design process by including stochastic crack growth behavior
- Provides computational files to help readers get up-to-speed with design using programs like ANSYS and NASTRAN for stochastic crack growth
Readership
R&D engineers in industry involved with the design process of prototypes in aerospace, mechanical and civil engineering projects
Table of Contents
- Basic concepts of stochastic crack propagation
2. Some important statistical distributions
3. Some basic concepts of probabilistic analysis
4. Data on initial crack distribution
5. Two basic methods of solution
6. Effects of static bias
7. Differential equation of crack growth
8. Random process of crack growth
9. Improved model by Tanaka and Tsurui
10. Stochastic crack growth and the probability of failure for harmonic excitation
11. Relevant computer programs
12. Closure
Details
- No. of pages:
- 214
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 4th January 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128141922
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128141915
About the Author
Giora Maymon
Giora Maymon obtained his doctor of sciences from Technion Israel Institute of Technology, 1975. He has worked in RAFAEL-Armament Development Authority since 1963, so he has more than 50 years of experience in practical project oriented design. The work was centered on structural analysis and testing, structural dynamics, probabilistic structural analysis and stochastic crack propagation. He is author of two books (one published by the AIAA and one by Elsevier), and a participant in another two edited books. Details on publications and conference presentations are given in http://gioram.webs.com. He has more than 20 years of experience in stochastic crack propagation, and wrote numerous RAFAEL internal reports on the subject.
Affiliations and Expertise
Doctor of Sciences, RAFAEL-Armament Development Authority, Haifa, Israel