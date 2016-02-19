Stochastic Control
Proceedings of the 2nd IFAC Symposium, Vilnius, Lithuanian SSR, USSR, 19-23 May 1986
(partial) Parameter estimation and identification of stochastic systems. State estimation of dynamic systems. Adaptive methods of parameter estimation and identification. Detection and estimation of changes in stochastic models. Control of stochastic systems. Adaptive control of stochastic systems. Optimization of stochastic systems. Statistical modelling in problems of queueing, reliability and diagnostics. Poster displays. Index.
Stochastic control, the control of random processes, has become increasingly more important to the systems analyst and engineer. The Second IFAC Symposium on Stochastic Control represents current thinking on all aspects of stochastic control, both theoretical and practical, and as such represents a further advance in the understanding of such systems.
For systems analysts and engineers.
- 526
- English
- © Pergamon 1987
- 6th March 1987
- Pergamon
- 9781483298078
N.K. Sinha Editor
McMaster University, Ontario, Canada
L.A. Telksnys Editor
Academy of Sciences, Vilnius, Lithuania, USSR