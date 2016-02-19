Stochastic Control - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080334523, 9781483298078

Stochastic Control

1st Edition

Proceedings of the 2nd IFAC Symposium, Vilnius, Lithuanian SSR, USSR, 19-23 May 1986

Editors: N.K. Sinha L.A. Telksnys
eBook ISBN: 9781483298078
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 6th March 1987
Page Count: 526
Table of Contents

(partial) Parameter estimation and identification of stochastic systems. State estimation of dynamic systems. Adaptive methods of parameter estimation and identification. Detection and estimation of changes in stochastic models. Control of stochastic systems. Adaptive control of stochastic systems. Optimization of stochastic systems. Statistical modelling in problems of queueing, reliability and diagnostics. Poster displays. Index.

Description

Stochastic control, the control of random processes, has become increasingly more important to the systems analyst and engineer. The Second IFAC Symposium on Stochastic Control represents current thinking on all aspects of stochastic control, both theoretical and practical, and as such represents a further advance in the understanding of such systems.

Readership

For systems analysts and engineers.

About the Editors

N.K. Sinha Editor

McMaster University, Ontario, Canada

L.A. Telksnys Editor

Academy of Sciences, Vilnius, Lithuania, USSR

