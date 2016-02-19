Stimulus-Response Compatibility, Volume 65

Table of Contents

Issues in Stimulus-Response Compatibility. Things That Go Together: A Review of Stimulus-Response Compatibility and Related Effects (E.A. Alluisi, J.S. Warm). The Effects of an Irrelevant Directional Cue on Human Information Processing (J.R. Simon). Mental Representation. Spatial Stimulus-Response Compatibility (C. Umiltá, R. Nicoletti). Spatial Coding and Spatio-Anatomical Mapping: Evidence for a Hierarchical Model of Spatial Stimulus-Response Compatibility (G. Heister, P. Schroeder-Heister, W.H. Ehrenstein). Some Aspects of Spatial Stimulus-Response Compatibility in Adults and Normal Children (E. Ládavas). The Salient-Features Coding Principle for Spatial- and Symbolic-Compatibility Effects (T.G. Reeve, R.W. Proctor). Psychophysiological Indices and Neurophysiological Mechanisms. Stimulus-Response Compatibility Viewed from a Cognitive Psychophysiological Perspective (T.R. Bashore). Cerebral Evoked Potentials: Early Indexes of Compatibility Effects (R. Ragot). Psychological and Neurophysiological Factors in Stimulus-Response Compatibility (J. Brebner). Attentional Processes in Spatial Stimulus-Response Compatibility (M. Verfaellie, D. Bowers, K.M. Heilman). Motor Performance. Stimulus-Response Compatibility and the Programming of Motor Activity: Pitfalls and Possible New Directions (H.N. Zelaznik, E. Franz). Response Selection and Motor Programming: Effects of Compatibility and Average Velocity (W.A.C. Spijkers). Rapid Responses with the Left or Right hand: Response-Response Compatibility Effects Due to Intermanual Interactions (H. Heuer). Perceptual-Motor Processing in Speech (P.C. Gordon). Applications to Human Factors. Stimulus-Response Compatibility and Human Factors (B.H. Kantowitz, T.J. Triggs, V.E. Barnes). The Mental-Model in Stimulus-Response Compatibility (R.E. Eberts, J.W. Posey). Towards an Engineering Model of Stimulus-Response Compatibility (B.E. John, A. Newell). An Integrated Perspective. Research on Stimulus-Response Compatibility: Toward a Comprehensive Account (R.W. Proctor, T.G. Reeve). Indexes.