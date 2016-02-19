Stimulating Creativity
1st Edition
Individual Procedures
Description
Stimulating Creativity: Volume 1, Individual Procedures discusses the psychological and social factors affecting creativity, including techniques applicable in technological and consumer-related product areas. Creativity is a process consisting of three overlapping stages—hypothesis formation, hypothesis testing, and the communication of results. The book reviews past criteria of creativity, and then suggests techniques, based on social and psychological differentiating characteristics of creativity, that can stimulate creativity. The text also considers some procedures which the individual can use to stimulate creativity, or overcome blocks that stop creativity. The book explains in detail individual procedures, group procedures, as well the techniques appropriate in each stage of the creative process. The text notes that the creative process occurs in a social context, primarily manifested during the communication stage. The book considers the following group procedures for stimulating creativity, namely, brainstorming, creative problem-solving, synectics, and a personality-insight approach. Examples of programs employed in different companies or organization can free an individual from difficulties and problems, make him more receptive to other programs, or he can use these programs as basis to develop newer programs. The book can prove insightful for psychiatrists, psychologists, behavioral scientists, child educators, students or professors in psychology, for parents of young children or adolescents, and also for general readers interested in self-improvement.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
Contents of Volume 2
Part I Plan of The Work
I Introduction
Assumptions Underlying the Discussion
Part II Theory and Criteria
II The Creative Process
Various Descriptions of the Creative Process
Stage I—Hypothesis Formation
Stage II—Hypothesis Testing
Stage III—Communication of Results
Summary
III Criteria in Studies of Creativity
Generally Acknowledged Creativity
Representation in Secondary Sources
Expert Judgment
Quantity of Products
Psychometric Tests
The Process as a Criterion
Summary
Part III Individual Procedures
IV Introduction to Personality Procedures
Research Designs and Theories Involved
Personality Theories
Personality Results
Summary
V Affecting Personality Characteristics: Role Playing, Hypnosis, and Psychotherapy
Role Playing
Affecting the Creative Process
Hypnosis
To Change Personality Characteristics
Psychotherapy
Summary
VI Introduction to Cognitive Procedures
Several Theoretical Issues
Language
Physiognomic Perception and Regression in Service of the Ego
Altered States of Consciousness
Guilford's Intellective Factors
Summary
VII Altering States of Consciousness
The Consciousness That Is to Be Altered
Relaxation-Reflection
Dreams
Alcohol and Caffeine
Mind-Expanding Drugs
Summary
Part IV Procedures for Affecting the Individual Stages of the Creative Process
VIII Affecting the Preparatory (Educational) Stage
Social Relationships in the School Environment
Teaching Techniques and Practices
Evaluation and Practice
Toward a School System That Is More Congenial to Creativity
Summary
IX Stimulating Hypothesis Formation
Perception
Language
Two of the Mystiques-Inspiration and Intuition
Self-Help Procedures
Another of the Mystiques—Selecting the "Good" Possibility
Summary
X Making Hypothesis Testing More Effective
The Dialog
The Mystique in This Part of the Process
Theories
Types and the Testing of Hypotheses
Specific Suggestions
Summary
XI Affecting the Communication of Results
Resistance to Discussing the Communication Stage
The Creative Individual
Intermediaries
The Adoption Process
The Audience or Public
Overcoming Resistance to Change
Summary
References
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 368
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1974
- Published:
- 28th December 1974
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483258065