Stiehm's Immune Deficiencies - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780128167687

Stiehm's Immune Deficiencies

2nd Edition

Inborn Errors of Immunity

Editors: Kathleen Sullivan E. Richard Stiehm
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128167687
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st June 2020
Page Count: 1222
Description

Stiehm’s Immune Deficiencies: Inborn Errors in Immunity, Second Edition is marketed to physicians and other care givers specializing in immunology, allergy, infectious diseases and pulmonary medicine. It provides a validated source of information for care delivery to patients. It covers approaches to diagnosis, using both new genetic information and emphasizing the screening strategies. Management has changed dramatically over the past five years and approaches to infection and autoimmunity is emphasized to improve outcomes and disseminate new information on the use of targeted therapy.

Key Features

  • Covers immune deficiencies presented in a practical approach providing helpful for active clinicians
  • Fills an increasingly deep gap in the information available to clinicians
  • Presents both the clinical managements and scientific advances for immune deficiencies in one place
  • Is the primary resource for physicians in the field of immunodeficiencies
  • Accompanied by a website featuring a range of videos relevant to this book

Readership

Researchers, (post) graduates, educated audience interested in immunology. Researchers, graduates, scientific audience outside of his/her area of expertise

Table of Contents

Section I. General Considerations
Section II. Primary Immune Deficiencies
Section III. Secondary Immune Deficiencies
Section IV. Management

Details

No. of pages:
1222
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2020
Published:
1st June 2020
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128167687

About the Editor

Kathleen Sullivan

Kathleen Sullivan

Professor of Pediatrics, at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA, USA

B.A., M.A. (Biophysics), Johns Hopkins University, 1980. Ph.D. (Immunology & Biochemistry)

University of California at San Francisco, 1988. M.D. University of California at San Francisco, 1988.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Pediatrics, Division of Allergy Immunology, University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA, USA

E. Richard Stiehm

MD, University of Wisconsin Medical School 1957

Affiliated at: Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center

Santa Monica-UCLA Medical Center and Orthopaedic Hospital

UCLA Children's Health Center

200 UCLA Medical Plaza Suite 265

Los Angeles, CA 90095

MEDICAL BOARD CERTIFICATION

Clinical & Laboratory Immunology, American Board of Allergy and Immunology, 1986

Allergy & Immunology, American Board of Allergy and Immunology, 1974

Pediatrics, American Board of Pediatrics, 1964

Fellowship: Biochemistry, University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics, 1958 - 1959

Residency, Immunology, Moffitt Hospital, 1963 - 1965, Pediatrics, Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center, 1961 - 1963

Internship

Rotating Intern, Philadelphia General Hospital, 1957 - 1958

Medical Degree

MD, University of Wisconsin Medical School, 1957

2009 Special Recognition Award from the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (AAAAI)

Dr. E. Richard Stiehm, professor of paediatrics in the division of allergy, immunology and rheumatology at Mattel Children's Hospital at the University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA), was presented with the 2007 Abbott Laboratories Award.

Affiliations and Expertise

Chief, Division of Immunology/Allergy, UCLA Department of Pediatrics; Professor of Pediatrics, University of California School of Medicine, Los Angeles, CA, USA

