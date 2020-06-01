Stiehm's Immune Deficiencies
2nd Edition
Inborn Errors of Immunity
Description
Stiehm’s Immune Deficiencies: Inborn Errors in Immunity, Second Edition is marketed to physicians and other care givers specializing in immunology, allergy, infectious diseases and pulmonary medicine. It provides a validated source of information for care delivery to patients. It covers approaches to diagnosis, using both new genetic information and emphasizing the screening strategies. Management has changed dramatically over the past five years and approaches to infection and autoimmunity is emphasized to improve outcomes and disseminate new information on the use of targeted therapy.
Key Features
- Covers immune deficiencies presented in a practical approach providing helpful for active clinicians
- Fills an increasingly deep gap in the information available to clinicians
- Presents both the clinical managements and scientific advances for immune deficiencies in one place
- Is the primary resource for physicians in the field of immunodeficiencies
- Accompanied by a website featuring a range of videos relevant to this book
Readership
Researchers, (post) graduates, educated audience interested in immunology. Researchers, graduates, scientific audience outside of his/her area of expertise
Table of Contents
Section I. General Considerations
Section II. Primary Immune Deficiencies
Section III. Secondary Immune Deficiencies
Section IV. Management
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1222
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st June 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128167687
About the Editor
Kathleen Sullivan
Professor of Pediatrics, at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA, USA
B.A., M.A. (Biophysics), Johns Hopkins University, 1980. Ph.D. (Immunology & Biochemistry)
University of California at San Francisco, 1988. M.D. University of California at San Francisco, 1988.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Pediatrics, Division of Allergy Immunology, University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA, USA
E. Richard Stiehm
MD, University of Wisconsin Medical School 1957
Affiliated at: Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Santa Monica-UCLA Medical Center and Orthopaedic Hospital
UCLA Children's Health Center
200 UCLA Medical Plaza Suite 265
Los Angeles, CA 90095
MEDICAL BOARD CERTIFICATION
Clinical & Laboratory Immunology, American Board of Allergy and Immunology, 1986
Allergy & Immunology, American Board of Allergy and Immunology, 1974
Pediatrics, American Board of Pediatrics, 1964
Fellowship: Biochemistry, University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics, 1958 - 1959
Residency, Immunology, Moffitt Hospital, 1963 - 1965, Pediatrics, Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center, 1961 - 1963
Internship
Rotating Intern, Philadelphia General Hospital, 1957 - 1958
Medical Degree
MD, University of Wisconsin Medical School, 1957
2009 Special Recognition Award from the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (AAAAI)
Dr. E. Richard Stiehm, professor of paediatrics in the division of allergy, immunology and rheumatology at Mattel Children's Hospital at the University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA), was presented with the 2007 Abbott Laboratories Award.
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief, Division of Immunology/Allergy, UCLA Department of Pediatrics; Professor of Pediatrics, University of California School of Medicine, Los Angeles, CA, USA