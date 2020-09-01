Steviol Glycosides
1st Edition
Steviol Glycosides: Production, Properties, and Applications illustrates the health effects of steviol glycosides and presents methods to preserve their stability, bioactivity and bioavailability during handling, extraction, and processing processes. Beginning with biosynthesis, metabolism, and health uses, the book also explores agronomic practices, toxicology and pharmacology, leaf drying, conventional techniques, non-thermal technologies and green recovery, membrane clarification technologies, chemical and enzymatic modifications, stability studies, and food applications.
Steviol Glycosides: Production, Properties, and Applications is an excellent resource for food scientists, technologists, engineers, chemists, nutritionists, new product developers, and researchers and academics with an interest in understanding steviol glycoside applications in the development of functional foods, nutraceuticals, and pharmaceuticals.
- Assesses the biosynthesis, metabolism and health effects of steviol glycosides
- Covers three critical dimensions: properties, recovery, and applications
- Explores recovery, analysis and processing issues to reveal industrial applications
Food scientists, technologists, engineers, and chemists as well as nutritionists, new product developers, and researchers and academics studying the topic
1. Introduction
2. Agronomic practices
3. Biosynthesis of steviol glycosides (SGs) in Stevia rebaudiana Bertoni and their scope in metabolic engineering
4. Chemical and enzymatic modifications of steviol glycosides
5. Analysis
6. Conventional extraction techniques
7. Membrane technologies for the extraction and purification of steviol glycosides
8. Emerging extraction technologies of steviol glycosides from Stevia rebaudiana Bertoni
9. Treating diseases associated with metabolic syndrome
10. Stability in food matrices
- 278
- English
- © Academic Press 2021
- 1st September 2020
- Academic Press
- 9780128200605
Charis Galanakis
Charis M. Galanakis is a multidisciplinary scientist in agricultural sciences as well as food and environmental science, technology, and sustainability, with experience in both industry and academia. He is the research and innovation director of Galanakis Laboratories in Chania, Greece, an adjunct professor of King Saud University in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and the director of Food Waste Recovery Group (SIG5) of ISEKI Food Association in Vienna, Austria. He pioneered the new discipline of food waste recovery and has established the most prominent innovation network in the field. He also serves as a senior consultant for the food industry and expert evaluator for international and regional funded programs and proposals. He is an editorial board member of Food and Bioproducts Processing, Food Research International, Foods, and Molecules, has edited over 30 books, and has published hundreds of research articles, reviews, monographs, chapters, and conference proceedings.
Galanakis Laboratories, Chania, Greece
