Stevens & Lowe's Human Histology

Easy to read, well organized, and focused on high-yield content, Human Histology, 5th Edition, features concise, up-to-date coverage of the core knowledge in this complex field. Ideal for students in all areas of health care, this revised edition is aligned with recent developments in integrated and problem-based learning, providing rapid access to relevant, practical knowledge in histology. It provides students with opportunities to make important connections between histological knowledge, cell biology, anatomy, clinical understanding, and assessment.