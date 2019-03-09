Stevens & Lowe's Human Histology
5th Edition
Description
Easy to read, well organized, and focused on high-yield content, Human Histology, 5th Edition, features concise, up-to-date coverage of the core knowledge in this complex field. Ideal for students in all areas of health care, this revised edition is aligned with recent developments in integrated and problem-based learning, providing rapid access to relevant, practical knowledge in histology. It provides students with opportunities to make important connections between histological knowledge, cell biology, anatomy, clinical understanding, and assessment.
Table of Contents
Stevens & Lowe's Human Histology, 5e
Front matter
Preface
Acknowledgements
Dedication
1. Histology
2. The Cell
3. Epithelial Cells
4. Support Cells and the Extracellular Matrix
5. Contractile Cells
6. Nervous Tissue
7. Blood Cells
8. Immune System
9. Blood and Lymphatic Circulatory Systems and Heart
10. Respiratory System
11. Alimentary Tract
12. Liver
13. Musculoskeletal System
14. Endocrine System
15. Urinary System
16. Male Reproductive System
17. Female Reproductive System
18. Skin and Breast
19. Special Senses
Self-Assessment Questions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 440
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 9th March 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323612791
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323612821
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323612807
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323612814
About the Author
James Lowe
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Neuropathology, University of Nottingham Medical School, Nottingham, UK
Peter Anderson
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Molecular and Cellular Pathology, Director of Pathology Undergraduate Education, Department of Pathology, The University of Alabama at Birmingham, Birmingham, Alabama, USA
Susan Anderson
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Pathology, Deputy Head and Director of Teaching and Learning, Division of Medical Sciences & Graduate Entry Medicine, School of Medicine Faculty of Medicine & Health Sciences, University of Nottingham Royal Derby Hospital Centre, Nottingham, UK