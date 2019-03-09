Stevens & Lowe's Human Histology - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780323612791, 9780323612821

Stevens & Lowe's Human Histology

5th Edition

Authors: James Lowe Peter Anderson Susan Anderson
Paperback ISBN: 9780323612791
eBook ISBN: 9780323612821
eBook ISBN: 9780323612807
eBook ISBN: 9780323612814
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 9th March 2019
Page Count: 440
Description

Easy to read, well organized, and focused on high-yield content, Human Histology, 5th Edition, features concise, up-to-date coverage of the core knowledge in this complex field. Ideal for students in all areas of health care, this revised edition is aligned with recent developments in integrated and problem-based learning, providing rapid access to relevant, practical knowledge in histology. It provides students with opportunities to make important connections between histological knowledge, cell biology, anatomy, clinical understanding, and assessment.

Table of Contents

Stevens & Lowe's Human Histology, 5e

Front matter

Preface

Acknowledgements

Dedication

1. Histology

2. The Cell

3. Epithelial Cells

4. Support Cells and the Extracellular Matrix

5. Contractile Cells

6. Nervous Tissue

7. Blood Cells

8. Immune System

9. Blood and Lymphatic Circulatory Systems and Heart

10. Respiratory System

11. Alimentary Tract

12. Liver

13. Musculoskeletal System

14. Endocrine System

15. Urinary System

16. Male Reproductive System

17. Female Reproductive System

18. Skin and Breast

19. Special Senses

Self-Assessment Questions

About the Author

James Lowe

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Neuropathology, University of Nottingham Medical School, Nottingham, UK

Peter Anderson

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Molecular and Cellular Pathology, Director of Pathology Undergraduate Education, Department of Pathology, The University of Alabama at Birmingham, Birmingham, Alabama, USA

Susan Anderson

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Pathology, Deputy Head and Director of Teaching and Learning, Division of Medical Sciences & Graduate Entry Medicine, School of Medicine Faculty of Medicine & Health Sciences, University of Nottingham Royal Derby Hospital Centre, Nottingham, UK

