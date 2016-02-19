Sterols and Bile Acids - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444806703, 9780080860718

Sterols and Bile Acids, Volume 12

1st Edition

Series Editors: Henry Danielsson Jan Sjovall
eBook ISBN: 9780080860718
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st January 1985
Page Count: 446
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
200.00
170.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
446
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1985
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080860718

Ratings and Reviews

About the Series Editors

Henry Danielsson Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Pharmaceutical Biochemistiy, University of Uppsala, Uppsala

Jan Sjovall Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Physiological Chemistiy, Karolinska Institutet, Stockholm (Sweden)

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.