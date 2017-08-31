Sterol Regulation of Ion Channels - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128093887, 9780128096208

Sterol Regulation of Ion Channels, Volume 80

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Irena Levitan
eBook ISBN: 9780128096208
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128093887
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 31st August 2017
Page Count: 306
Table of Contents

Section 1:  Membrane structure and general mechanisms of sterol regulation of ion channels
1. Relevance of CARC and CRAC Cholesterol-Recognition Motifs in the Nicotinic Acetylcholine Receptor and Other Membrane-Bound Receptors
Coralie Di Scala, Carlos J. Baier, Luke S. Evans, Philip T.F. Williamson, Jacques Fantini and Francisco J. Barrantes
2. Differential Effects of Sterols on Ion Channels: Stereospecific Binding vs Stereospecific Response
Nicolas Barbera, Manuela A.A. Ayee, Belinda S. Akpa and Irena Levitan

Section 2:  Structural Determinants of Cholesterol-Ion Channels Interactions
3. Regulation of Ca2+-Sensitive K+ Channels by Cholesterol and Bile Acids via Distinct Channel Subunits and Sites
Alex M. Dopico and Anna N. Bukiya
4. The Role of Cholesterol in the Activation of Nicotinic Acetylcholine Receptors
John E. Baenziger, Jaimee A. Domville and J.P. Daniel Therien
5. Multiple Mechanisms of Regulation of Transient Receptor Potential Ion Channels by Cholesterol
Sara L. Morales-Lázaro and Tamara Rosenbaum
6. Direct Interactions of Cholesterol With Pentameric Ligand-Gated Ion Channels: Testable Hypotheses From Computational Predictions
Grace Brannigan
7. Insights Into the Molecular Requirements for Cholesterol Binding to Ion Channels
Avia Rosenhouse-Dantsker

Section 3: Emerging Topics of Cholesterol Regulation of Ion Channels
8. Regulation of P2X Purinergic Receptor Signaling by Cholesterol
Ruth D. Murrell-Lagnado
9. Depletion of Membrane Cholesterol Suppresses Drosophila Transient Receptor Potential-Like (TRPL) Channel Activity
Maximilian Peters, Ben Katz, Shaya Lev, Rachel Segura, Rita Gutorov and Baruch Minke
10. Sterol Regulation of Voltage-Gated K+ Channels
Andras Balajthy, Peter Hajdu, Gyorgy Panyi and Zoltan Varga

Description

Sterol Regulation of Ion Channels, Volume 80, the latest in the Current Topics in Membranes series provides outstanding content to the scientific community on relevant topics that relate to the broad field of membranes. Topics of note in this new release include Membrane structure and general mechanisms of sterol regulation of ion channels, the Regulation of ion channels by sterols as boundary lipids, the Differential effects of sterols on ion channels: specific vs. non-specific interactions, the Structural determinants of cholesterol-ion channels interactions, and the Regulation of Ca2+-sensitive K+ channels by cholesterol and bile acids via distinct channel subunits and sites, amongst other specialized chapters.

The serial is targeted towards scientists and researchers in biochemistry and molecular and cellular biology, providing the necessary membrane research to assist them in discovering the current state of a particular field. The authors and editors associated with the Current Topics in Membranes series are recognized as world-renowned scientists in their respective fields, making CTM one of the premier serials on membranes

Readership

Scientists and researchers in biochemistry and molecular and cellular biology

About the Serial Volume Editors

Irena Levitan Serial Volume Editor

Irena Levitan, PhD, is Professor of Medicine and Adjunct Professor of Pharmacology and Bioengineering at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Her current research focuses on cholesterol regulation of ion channels and cellular biomechanics. She published more than 70 papers and book chapters and is a recipient of Guyton Distinguished Lecturer award for quantitative and biophysical work on cholesterol modulation of ion channels and how this can affect integrated organ function from the Association of Chairs of Departments of Physiology.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine and Adjunct Professor of Pharmacology and Bioengineering, University of Illinois, Chicago, USA

