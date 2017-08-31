Sterol Regulation of Ion Channels, Volume 80

Section 1: Membrane structure and general mechanisms of sterol regulation of ion channels

1. Relevance of CARC and CRAC Cholesterol-Recognition Motifs in the Nicotinic Acetylcholine Receptor and Other Membrane-Bound Receptors

Coralie Di Scala, Carlos J. Baier, Luke S. Evans, Philip T.F. Williamson, Jacques Fantini and Francisco J. Barrantes

2. Differential Effects of Sterols on Ion Channels: Stereospecific Binding vs Stereospecific Response

Nicolas Barbera, Manuela A.A. Ayee, Belinda S. Akpa and Irena Levitan

Section 2: Structural Determinants of Cholesterol-Ion Channels Interactions

3. Regulation of Ca2+-Sensitive K+ Channels by Cholesterol and Bile Acids via Distinct Channel Subunits and Sites

Alex M. Dopico and Anna N. Bukiya

4. The Role of Cholesterol in the Activation of Nicotinic Acetylcholine Receptors

John E. Baenziger, Jaimee A. Domville and J.P. Daniel Therien

5. Multiple Mechanisms of Regulation of Transient Receptor Potential Ion Channels by Cholesterol

Sara L. Morales-Lázaro and Tamara Rosenbaum

6. Direct Interactions of Cholesterol With Pentameric Ligand-Gated Ion Channels: Testable Hypotheses From Computational Predictions

Grace Brannigan

7. Insights Into the Molecular Requirements for Cholesterol Binding to Ion Channels

Avia Rosenhouse-Dantsker

Section 3: Emerging Topics of Cholesterol Regulation of Ion Channels

8. Regulation of P2X Purinergic Receptor Signaling by Cholesterol

Ruth D. Murrell-Lagnado

9. Depletion of Membrane Cholesterol Suppresses Drosophila Transient Receptor Potential-Like (TRPL) Channel Activity

Maximilian Peters, Ben Katz, Shaya Lev, Rachel Segura, Rita Gutorov and Baruch Minke

10. Sterol Regulation of Voltage-Gated K+ Channels

Andras Balajthy, Peter Hajdu, Gyorgy Panyi and Zoltan Varga